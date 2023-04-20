Cloud Engineer
Volvo Car Mobility is a mobility technology company, providing the smart car-sharing service Volvo On Demand, giving our users flexible access to Volvo cars. Using the power of our proprietary AI-supported mobility platform and modern technologies, we're part of shaping sustainable cities by reducing the number of cars and enabling more people to move freely, meaningfully, and sustainably.
We're looking for a Cloud Engineer to join our Developer Platform team. We make sure that working as an engineer at Volvo Car Mobility is fun and productive. Together with the rest of the team, you'll support our engineers with having the right environment, processes, and tools in place to be able to be as efficient as possible in their day-to-day work. You'll help improve our general technical platform by doing research on platform engineering and finding creative solutions.
Your engagement here will include but won't be limited to:
Together with the team, you'll work closely with our engineers to build reliable, secure, and scalable software systems. You'll also develop and enhance Volvo Car Mobility's cloud infrastructure.
We would like to see that you have experience with...
2+ years of experience as a Cloud Engineer/SRE (or similar)
Working with platforms such as Kubernetes, Docker, and Cloud (AWS, GCP, Azure).
Infrastructure as Code.
CI/CD pipelines.
Using the DevOps methodology in a growing organization.
General understanding of distributed systems at scale.
Programming experience with a scripting language such as Bash, or Python.
Extra awesome if you have:
Basic programming ability in any language (we use Kotlin).
An interest in security topics, such as DevSecOps, and the ability to teach the team about best practices regarding security.
Previous experience working in an Infrastructure and/or Platform focused team.
Enjoy working with the latest technologies in a fast-paced environment.
We offer a wide range of benefits designed to enhance your working life at Volvo Car Mobility:
Pension & compensation. You'll be looked after with Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
Learning & innovation. Involving lunch & learns and a generous annual education budget.
Tools & equipment. From laptop to phone and more, you'll get the gear you need to do your best work.
Discounts & offers. On driving with Volvo On Demand and Hertz as well as for eating and shopping at MOOD.
Health & wellbeing. Including a 5 000 SEK annual allowance to spend, and private health insurance.
Parental support. Plenty of leave lets you take time off for what's most important.
At Volvo Car Mobility, we believe that a diverse and equal working environment is essential for the well-being and development of our co-workers. We strive for a well-balanced representation of gender and ethnic identities at every level of the organization. In this way, we hope to create an open-minded, smart, and enjoyable workplace.
Does this sound interesting to you? Then we are looking forward to your application in English!
