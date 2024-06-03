Cloud Engineer
2024-06-03
The Cloud Engineer will, together with the highly skilled and driven team, enable the adoption and implementation of Cloud utilization and perform operations and development in a complex environment at scale. The position will allow not only to develop and utilize deep technical skills but also contribute to the implementation of the Public Cloud platform.
We are looking for a person that will secure execution towards roadmap milestones and Cloud strategy. Design, implement and manage scalable, secure and resilient cloud infrastructure. Serve as a Developer on one or more cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure or others. Collaborate with architects to understand requirements, prioritize initiatives, and align cloud strategies with business objectives. Provide technical leadership, mentorship, and guidance to junior engineers and developers to foster a culture of innovation, learning and continuous improvement.
Required skills
Minumum Bachelor's degree in a relevant field such as Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering
Minimum 3-5 years of experience in implementation of application or enterprise design using IaC in Azure/AWS
Minimum 1-2 years of experience in Azure/AWS enterprise landing zone design and implementation
Experience with CI/CD tools such as Azure DevOps, Jenkins, GitLab CI or CircleCI
Automate infrastructure provisioning, configuration management and application deployment using tools such as Terraform, CloudFormation and Ansible
Implement best practices like Modulation/reusable in IaC (Terraform, Bisep, CloudFormation) code
Proficient in scripting and automation using Python, Bash or similar languages
Knowledge of containerization and orchestration tools like Docker and Kubernetes, Implement Application Infrastructure with AKS/EKS Services
Familiarity with monitoring and logging tools such as Prometheus, Grafana, ELK Stack or CloudWatch Logs
Familiar with the IAM service like Entra in Azure/IAM in AWS
Experience in Security Audit (NIS 2/ISO standard) and best practices
Implement Application using Microsoft/Amazon best practices.
Very good communication skills in English. Any Nordic language is advantageous
Familiar with agile way of working and a team player
Valid work permit for Sweden
Nice to have skills
Certified as Azure/AWS Associate Eg Security and Networking
FinOps Certified
Terraform certified.
Certified in Azure Security and Networking
What we offer
Capgemini Engineering is one of the world's leading consulting companies in R&D. We work in most industries globally. In Scandinavia, we focus mainly on Automotive, Manufacturing, Telecom and Life Science. We deliver, together with our global centers of expertise, solutions for both large global customers and smaller local start-up companies. Today we are part of the Capgemini Group, which gives us even more opportunities to find the right clients and projects. Based on the clients' needs, we provide expert competence, entire project groups, services and overall commitments. Always based on what best suits the client's own organization and challenges.
Capgemini Engineering offers you a work environment that is characterized by innovation. As a consultant at Capgemini Engineering, you are part of something bigger. We care about you as a colleague and offer you a safe and favorable employment. For us, the community is important and in addition to professional development, we offer you a variety of activities such as lunches, breakfasts, after works, sports events and more.
Join us to Get The Future You Want!
