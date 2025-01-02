Cloud Data Engineer (mid to senior level)
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Business Area (BA) Markets' role in Vattenfall is to maximize the value of the overall portfolio by optimizing and dispatching, hedging and sourcing for Vattenfall's sales and generation volumes. We serve as Vattenfall's single access to energy commodity markets and trade electricity, emissions, fuels, freight, and renewable certificates. We employ around 500 professionals who are active across Europe with offices in Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
In BA Markets the mission of the Unit OU Operations is to drive the digital transformation. OU Operations consists of diverse and highly skilled employees from more than 20 countries. We work internationally from our locations in Stockholm, Hamburg and Amsterdam.
We have a culture of care and growth. You will collaborate with inspiring people around you, on complex and interesting topics. Together, we drive the energy transition.
Job Description
At Vattenfall, we don't just "do energy", we exist to help our customers power their lives in ever climate smarter ways. If you are looking for interesting challenges and the opportunity to be part of this change, then join our diverse and talented team and make a difference.
Our Business Area (BA) Markets is looking for the right person to fill the position as
Cloud Data Engineer (mid-level or senior-level)
for our office in Stockholm
Your key responsibilities:
Partner-up with cross-functional business stakeholders and developers to design and implement new use cases from data source to report layer
Perform own developments in our Azure based data warehouse using top-notch technologies like Snowflake, Matillion, Python libraries and infrastructure tools like Terraform, Docker and Kubernetes as well as streaming tools such as Kafka
Take responsibility to ensure continuous operations and improvements of the data warehouse. I.e. ensure daily processes run smoothly and data is readily assessable for all users
Enjoy a high degree of self-responsibility and the possibility to expand your expertise towards areas of your interest. You will be working in a unique role that allows you to build up business know-how while you are constantly growing your technical expertise.
Qualifications
Pro-active, self-driven team player with excellent communication skills is a must-have in this position
A successful candidate has a broad interest in working across all data warehouse domains and also takes responsibility for 3rd party systems, coordination with internal IT functions, working with infrastructure, logging and monitoring or e.g. BI tools. Also, he or she should be interested in building up business domain know-how.
Profound hands-on experience in Data modelling and hands-on SQL development in cloud data warehouse environment, experience with cloud infrastructure components and data orchestration tools, e.g. via Matillion or Airflow is required
University degree in Business and Information Technology, Engineering or other related fields
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
As a merit you also have
Sound knowledge of Energy Trading Risk Management (ETRM) processes or experience with systems used for (energy) derivative trading. E.g. deal lifecycle processing through Endur, Market Risk, Credit Risk or financial reporting
Hands on experience with establishing logging and monitoring and cloud security concepts, as well as the setup and maintenance of cloud infrastructure components.
Additional Information
Your development is a priority at Vattenfall BA Markets. Your professional journey will benefit from working in the exciting industry of energy trading, and in interdisciplinary teams. To support your career, we offer opportunities to grow through training, job rotations, talent programs and a working environment that stimulates learning.
Our Work Culture at Vattenfall is excellent. We have an open corporate culture with flat hierarchies. Modern and flexible working conditions, including mobile work, promote wellbeing.
Your Health is important to us. We provide several health programs and support throughout potentially challenging life situations.
Your Colleagues will be another highlight. We employ inspiring people with diverse backgrounds. Together with our culture and your tasks, they form an interesting and fun place to work.
More information
We welcome your application in English, no later than January 5, 2025. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our Recruiter Carina Böhle via phone at +49 40 79022 1623.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
Trade union representatives: Gunnar Gremlin (Akademikerna) and Jens Morell (Unionen). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
