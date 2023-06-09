Clinical Pharmacology Expert (dir. Or Assoc. Dir.) In Cvrm
2023-06-09
Clinical Pharmacology Expert (Director or Associate Director) in CVRM
Do you have expertise and experience in clinical pharmacology, PK, PKPD, Model Informed Drug Development (MIDD) and its application in drug development? Would you like to apply your expertise in a company that is following the science and turn ideas into life changing medicines? If yes, we have the position for you at AstraZeneca!
We now have an exciting opportunity for an engaged and diligent individual to join our growing Clinical Pharmacology and Quantitative Pharmacology (CPQP) team at AstraZeneca at our vibrant Gothenburg site in Sweden, as Associate Director or Director depending on your experience and skills.
This is a global role that will support large- and small molecule projects across all phases of clinical development within the therapy area of Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism.
We are a global, science-led BioPharmaceutical business and our innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Within the Clinical Pharmacology and Safety Sciences (CPSS) function at AstraZeneca, we have a groundbreaking Clinical Pharmacology and Quantitative Pharmacology (CPQP) organization with a diverse and uniquely skilled team of clinical pharmacometricians, clinical pharmacology scientists and other experts. You will thrive in an energising environment where challenging work goes hand in hand with development. With opportunities, recognition and inquisitive minds, there's no better place to unlock learning and build a long-term career. Gothenburg is a key research and development location for our Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism area.
What you will do
Working closely with clinical pharmacometricians, physicians and other scientists, you will apply your expertise and leadership skills to contribute to the strategy of the clinical development program and the design and interpretation of clinical studies. You will influence key decisions in early and late phases of clinical development.
In collaboration with clinical pharmacometricians, you will represent CPQP in cross-functional project teams, and be responsible for developing the clinical pharmacology strategy. The work includes integration of relevant data, such as dose information, pharmacokinetics, biomarkers and clinical endpoints within and across studies, compounds and development stages. You will take part in finding opportunities to apply model informed drug development to accelerate and advise decision making. Based on your interest, skills and experience, you might also perform some pharmacokinetic and pharmacometrics modelling and simulation acting as a dual Clinical Pharmacometrician/Clinical Pharmacologist. You will communicate your findings within and outside of AstraZeneca and publish in peer reviewed journals.
Minimum requirements for the role
*
PhD or equivalent experience in clinical pharmacology or other relevant area
*
Good knowledge of pharmacokinetics, PKPD and Clinical Pharmacology
*
Biological understanding of disease and drug action
*
Good oral and written communication skills
Desirable in the role
*
3+ years of industry experience or equivalent in pharmacokinetics and clinical pharmacology in drug development
*
Track record in creating and delivering on clinical pharmacology strategies of both small and large molecules
*
Early and late phase clinical development experience
*
Good knowledge and experience in use of PK and PKPD modelling and its clinical application
*
Recognized clinical pharmacology expertise as demonstrated by scientific publishing in the field of clinical pharmacology
We truly believe that everyone contributes with a unique set of competence. Your curiosity and passion for personal development combined with support from colleagues, mentors and leaders, will ensure you maximise your skills, abilities and contribution. You have a real passion for your subject, along with a collaborative nature and ability to work in multi-disciplinary global teams.
So, what's next! We look forward to find out more about you. Send in your application as soon as possible as we will review applications continuously.
For more information about the position please contact the hiring manager, Angelica Quartino (https://www.linkedin.com/in/angelica-quartino-352a7b2/
Where can I find out more?
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.se/om-oss/verksamheten-i-sverige/goteborg/relocate-to-gothenburg.html
