Client Success Manager - Talent & Partner AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
Client Success Manager
Talent & Partner AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-07

Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Talent & Partner AB i Stockholm

Zefr is growing! We are hiring a new Customer Success Manager to oversee the working relationships with Zefr clients on our programmatic product. This person will work with the biggest and best companies in the business, guiding them in effectively utilizing Zefr technology and demonstrating Zefr's considerable value.

Here's what you'll get to do:

* Help our clients execute campaigns in Google Ads and DV360 by sharing tailored performance-enhancing tactics and strategies

* Be the primary point of contact for your partners, responsible for both fielding incoming requests from them, and proactively engaging them.

* Communicate with clients proactively, via phone and email. Provide strategic advice and assist in meeting primary KPIs on their clients' advertising investment by working closely with them in a consultative role.

* Support customers through technical and strategic challenges while also expressing client needs to internal teams in order to improve the overall product experience.

* Analyze client data in order to create actionable solutions and lead initiatives in an effort to drive performance and reduce costs.

* Be the expert on your clients' goals, the current metrics driving their KPIs, and all relevant corporate and industry news and developments.

* Identify common customer challenges and partner with cross-functional internal team members to interpet business and product needs

* Understand the full suite of Zefr products and services to identify and deliver on opportunities for additional Zefr-driven value.

* Help brands achieve their advertising goals, while prioritizing and delivering outstanding customer support experience.



Here's what we're looking for:

* Preferred Experience: 2 years of customer success management, programmatic trading, or advertising operations experience.

* A deep understanding of Google Ads and DV360 is critical for this role. Experience with other Google Marketing Platform suite tools a plus.

* Highly proactive and motivated self-starter who takes the initiative to get things done

* Excellent written and verbal communication, with the ability to adjust communication styles at all organization levels both internally as well as with the client.

* Strong organizational skills, with ability to effectively prioritize multiple tasks to meet deliverable deadlines.

* Strong analytical skills, including high level of comfort with Excel (experience with other analytics tools a plus), and comfort working on data-driven initiatives.

* Familiarity with the YouTube platform a plus.

* Highly consultative; able to effectively communicate technical systems and/or challenges into simpler concepts to empower customers' comprehension

* Thrives in a positive, team-oriented environment and works productively and respectfully with a wide array of individuals.

* Strong ability to empathize with customers and understand their needs, both spoken and unspoken.

* Time management skills that are both strong and flexible, to successfully support clients in-market, as well as internationally.

Application

Via link or directly to work@talentpartner.se

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidareanställning

Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07

Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-21
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Talent & Partner AB

Jobbnummer
5852414

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Talent & Partner AB:

 
Populära jobb
Receptionist/Medlemsvärd
Betongarbetare !
Miljötekniker till återvinningscent ...
Varm, glad, omtänksam och lojal ass ...
Personlig assistent sökes som semes ...
Vill Du Arbeta Med Lönekoordinering ...
Specialist i allmänmedicin
Medicinsk sekreterare
Team Coach Face to face
Redovisningsekonomer Till Stockholm ...
Länsjurist Rättsenheten
Vårdenhetschef Förlossning/BB
Länsjurist Rättsenheten
Servicemedarbetare / Lokalvårdare
Fysioterapeut/Sjukgymnast
Populära nyckelord
Junit
Service
Actionscript
Ödeshög
Samhällsplanering
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Träningsverkstan Sthlm Sports Perfo ...
Falkenbergs kommun, Grundskolan
God Assistans i Mitt AB
Resultat i Sverige AB
Länsstyrelsen i Västra Götalands lä ...
Göteborgs kommun
Gävle kommun, Välfärd Gävle
Brukarkooperativet JAG personlig as ...
Becksmo Kommunikation AB
ExpanderaMera byggbemanning och rek ...
Kontakta Vakanser.se