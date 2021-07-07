Client Success Manager - Talent & Partner AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
Client Success Manager
Talent & Partner AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-07
Zefr is growing! We are hiring a new Customer Success Manager to oversee the working relationships with Zefr clients on our programmatic product. This person will work with the biggest and best companies in the business, guiding them in effectively utilizing Zefr technology and demonstrating Zefr's considerable value.
Here's what you'll get to do:
Help our clients execute campaigns in Google Ads and DV360 by sharing tailored performance-enhancing tactics and strategies
Be the primary point of contact for your partners, responsible for both fielding incoming requests from them, and proactively engaging them.
Communicate with clients proactively, via phone and email. Provide strategic advice and assist in meeting primary KPIs on their clients' advertising investment by working closely with them in a consultative role.
Support customers through technical and strategic challenges while also expressing client needs to internal teams in order to improve the overall product experience.
Analyze client data in order to create actionable solutions and lead initiatives in an effort to drive performance and reduce costs.
Be the expert on your clients' goals, the current metrics driving their KPIs, and all relevant corporate and industry news and developments.
Identify common customer challenges and partner with cross-functional internal team members to interpet business and product needs
Understand the full suite of Zefr products and services to identify and deliver on opportunities for additional Zefr-driven value.
Help brands achieve their advertising goals, while prioritizing and delivering outstanding customer support experience.
Here's what we're looking for:
Preferred Experience: 2 years of customer success management, programmatic trading, or advertising operations experience.
A deep understanding of Google Ads and DV360 is critical for this role. Experience with other Google Marketing Platform suite tools a plus.
Highly proactive and motivated self-starter who takes the initiative to get things done
Excellent written and verbal communication, with the ability to adjust communication styles at all organization levels both internally as well as with the client.
Strong organizational skills, with ability to effectively prioritize multiple tasks to meet deliverable deadlines.
Strong analytical skills, including high level of comfort with Excel (experience with other analytics tools a plus), and comfort working on data-driven initiatives.
Familiarity with the YouTube platform a plus.
Highly consultative; able to effectively communicate technical systems and/or challenges into simpler concepts to empower customers' comprehension
Thrives in a positive, team-oriented environment and works productively and respectfully with a wide array of individuals.
Strong ability to empathize with customers and understand their needs, both spoken and unspoken.
Time management skills that are both strong and flexible, to successfully support clients in-market, as well as internationally.
Application
Via link or directly to work@talentpartner.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidareanställning
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-21
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Talent & Partner AB
Jobbnummer
5852414
