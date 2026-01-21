Cleanroom and Lab Engineer -Quantum Hardware
Type: Full-time, temporary replacement (approx. 12 months), with potential for permanent employment
Start: 1 April 2026 (or as soon as possible thereafter)
About QET Sweden
QET Sweden is a Swedish quantum technology company stemming from research at Chalmers University of Technology and the Wallenberg Centre for Quantum Technology. We develop and deliver superconducting components for quantum systems, with a strong focus on Travelling-Wave Parametric Amplifiers (TWPAs). Our work sits at the intersection of deep-tech R&D and real-world product delivery-where repeatability, quality, and hands-on execution matter.
The Role
We are looking for a cleanroom engineer to take ownership of key parts of our microfabrication and lab workflow-supporting the build-up of robust, repeatable processes as the company grows. This is a hands-on role with a strong focus on practical execution, process discipline, and high-quality outcomes.
This position is initially a temporary replacement (parental leave) for approximately one year, with a strong likelihood of a permanent role depending on business needs and performance.
What you'll do
Run and support cleanroom processes such as wet processing, lithography-related steps, thin film deposition, etching and related workflow steps
Operate and maintain cleanroom and lab equipment, including supporting documentation, checklists, and basic troubleshooting
Support device handling and assembly work, including chip handling, bonding/assembly steps, and mounting in measurement setups/cryostats when needed
Work with measurement equipment and analyse data to validate process and device quality
Contribute to process improvements and ensure a stable, scalable workflow as volumes increase
Must-have qualifications
MSc in Engineering/Physics/Materials/Electrical Engineering (or equivalent practical experience)
Hands-on cleanroom experience and comfort working independently in a process environment
Strong practical mindset: careful execution, documentation discipline, and attention to detail
Comfortable using measurement equipment and analysing data
Structured, reliable, and comfortable working toward deadlines in a lab/production setting
Nice-to-have
Knowledge of quantum physics / superconducting devices
Experience with cryogenic setups or device mounting in cryostats
Experience with chip bonding/assembly and laboratory fixtures
Experience improving or industrialising lab processes (documentation, calibration routines, quality checks)
What we offer
Opportunity to work with technology that is shaping the future of quantum systems
A collaborative, hands-on environment with short decision paths
A key role in building scalable processes and quality in a growing company
Professional development in a deep-tech setting Så ansöker du
