Cleaning staff for Malmö/Lund, with drivinglicense
2023-01-31
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
Qvickstep AB is a cleaning company with 15 employees from different parts of the world. All staff work out in the field on their own during the day. We usually meet in the morning / afternoon.
We offer:
Individually designed education.
Union agreement.
Responsibility insurance, health insurance, pension insurance.
Supervisor / Support available all day.
Opportunity for wellness allowance.
Financial contribution to mobile.
Helpful colleagues.
This time we are looking for a person who is knowledgeable in most things that can be found in cleaning. We need help with home cleaning for private individuals, deep cleaning in bathrooms with a machine, office cleaning, stair cleaning and much more. We hope that you are physically strong, practical and have a feel for handling machines.
You must also have good social skills and feel comfortable meeting our customers. We also want you to be service-oriented, responsible and reliable. Good knowledge of Swedish or English is required, as customer contacts are common and work management takes place in Swedish/English. You get around to your customers on your own by car.
Welcome with your application! Due to time constraints, we do not have time to respond to all applications.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Swedish drivinglicense". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qvickstep AB
(org.nr 556775-2943)
Hillerödsvägen 4 C 0TR (visa karta
)
217 47 MALMÖ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
7399298