Cleaning & Facilities Assistant
2025-09-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
Important: This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.
About Connecting Jobs:
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
Our customer is committed to both customer and employee satisfaction. They deliver high-quality cleaning services by focusing on clients' needs while supporting employees in their professional development. Transparency, quality, and consistency in service are key priorities.
Location:
Linköping
Position:
Cleaner / Room Attendant - Hourly employment (Timanställning)
Responsibilities:
- Perform surface and deep cleaning in assigned areas;
- disinfect and sanitize using appropriate chemicals;
- handle cleaning tools, equipment, laundry, and waste disposal;
- manage time effectively to accomplish daily tasks;
- maintain communication and cooperation with colleagues;
- approach work with honesty, openness, and attention to detail.
Requirements:
- Basic understanding of Swedish & English (able to follow simple instructions);
- experience in cleaning is an advantage but not required;
- knowledge of cleaning techniques, chemical usage, and equipment handling.
Your Profile:
- Reliable, punctual, and trustworthy with a strong work ethic;
- attentive to detail, organized, and quality-conscious;
- good communication and problem-solving skills;
- able to maintain discretion and professionalism;
- enjoys active, hands-on work.
What the Employer Offers:
- Hourly employment (Timanställning);
- work may include standard office hours, early mornings, and weekends;
- paid lunch / meal subsidy;
- work clothes / uniform provided;
health insurance (sjukförsäkring).
