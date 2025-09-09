Cleaning & Facilities Assistant

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Städarjobb / Lund
2025-09-09


Important: This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

About Connecting Jobs:

Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.

Our customer is committed to both customer and employee satisfaction. They deliver high-quality cleaning services by focusing on clients' needs while supporting employees in their professional development. Transparency, quality, and consistency in service are key priorities.

Location:

Linköping

Position:

Cleaner / Room Attendant - Hourly employment (Timanställning)

Responsibilities:

- Perform surface and deep cleaning in assigned areas;

- disinfect and sanitize using appropriate chemicals;

- handle cleaning tools, equipment, laundry, and waste disposal;

- manage time effectively to accomplish daily tasks;

- maintain communication and cooperation with colleagues;

- approach work with honesty, openness, and attention to detail.

Requirements:

- Basic understanding of Swedish & English (able to follow simple instructions);

- experience in cleaning is an advantage but not required;

- knowledge of cleaning techniques, chemical usage, and equipment handling.

Your Profile:

- Reliable, punctual, and trustworthy with a strong work ethic;

- attentive to detail, organized, and quality-conscious;

- good communication and problem-solving skills;

- able to maintain discretion and professionalism;

- enjoys active, hands-on work.

What the Employer Offers:

- Hourly employment (Timanställning);

- work may include standard office hours, early mornings, and weekends;

- paid lunch / meal subsidy;

- work clothes / uniform provided;

- health insurance (sjukförsäkring).

Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
9500936

