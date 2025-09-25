Cleaner (Hemstädning)
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Important: This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
Rent08 AB is one of the largest providers of home cleaning services in Stockholm, with thousands of satisfied customers across the metropolitan area and a team of around 120 staff.
Location:
Private homes in the Stockholm area. Office located in Årstaberg.
Who we are looking for:
Cleaner
Start Date:
Immediately
Your responsibilities:
- Perform cleaning assignments in private homes in the Stockholm area;
- follow cleaning routines and ensure customer satisfaction;
- handle tasks independently after training;
- deliver high-quality service with attention to detail.
Requirements:
- Basic Swedish & English required;
- Previous cleaning experience is a plus but not mandatory (training provided).
Your Profile:
- Positive attitude and willingness to learn;
- motivated and service-oriented;
- understands the importance of customer satisfaction;
- reliable, responsible, and detail-oriented.
What the employer offers:
- Hourly employment (Timanställning);
- standard office hours (Monday-Friday, daytime);
- wellness allowance (friskvårdsbidrag);
- work clothes/uniform provided;
- health insurance (sjukförsäkring). Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Jobbnummer
9527410