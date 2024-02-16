Cleaner (Full-time)

Housekeeping Långedrag AB / Städarjobb / Göteborg
2024-02-16


Visa alla städarjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Housekeeping Långedrag AB i Göteborg

Cleaning company Housekeeping Långedrag AB is looking for cleaners (permanent employment, full-time contract).
If you like cleaning, want to have full-time job with fixed schedule from Monday to Friday, great and supportive team, fixed monthly salary, stability and growth opportunities, then this job is for you!
If you speak English, have cleaning experience and B category drivers licence (personal car is not needed), apply by sending your CV to jobb@langehouse.se
The application review process is ongoing, so do not hesitate and apply now.
Hope to see you soon!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31
E-post: jobb@langehouse.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Job application".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Housekeeping Långedrag AB (org.nr 559156-4355)
Redegatan 1 C (visa karta)
426 77  VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
8476577

Prenumerera på jobb från Housekeeping Långedrag AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Housekeeping Långedrag AB: