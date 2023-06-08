CIO Assurance Officer
2023-06-08
Do you have a passion for being a part of the solution beyond bringing the light to the problem? Are you a collaborator by nature and creative in positively influencing the risk-culture within the fast-paced tech and business environment?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Become a part of the CIO Risk and Control team, currently comprising three team members, to be complemented with the newly established CIO assurance function with this recruitment.
• Support CIO in her responsibility for group-wide IT risk management, IT governance, and IT process adherence
• Execute personal responsibility and freedom to bring deliveries and adjust methods and focus to best reach common goals and value-delivery
• Verify that requirements set by the IT Operating model, IT processes, and IT controls are correctly executed across the functional IT organization, following the risk-based prioritization approach
• Work together with stakeholders to find ways to handle non-straightforward challenges - unlike traditional auditor profiles, we need to ensure follow-up, but also be part of the solution
• Work with the bank's external auditors in contributing to optimizing the way of working with IT controls and follow up
What is needed in this role:
• Relevant profile of working experiences in audit or assurance functions, internal controls testing, and/or IT assignments
• Hands-on experience in implementation of IT controls, IT architecture or similar field that provides in-depth understanding of IT processes, controls, and delivery is a plus
• Outstanding cooperation skills to work efficiently with different teams and stakeholder profiles across the organization
• Daring but diplomatic approach to challenge the current ways of working and consult on the improvement journey
• Self-driven and independent mindset with ability to lead yourself and others
• Excellent communication skills both in spoken and written formats
• Fluency in English is a must
For us at Swedbank your personal skills and values are important, and we would like you to be:
• An engaged team-player
• High integrity and value-driven
• With solution-oriented mindset
• Comfortable with driving challenging discussions
• Open-minded to different ways of working
• Structured and analytical
• Confident about setting goals and achieving them by thinking out of the box
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
• .become a part of our small and diversified, yet in-tune and fun team of professionals to take a leading role in ensuring Swedbank's customers' money is safe through secure, resilient, and sustainable IT operations. In this recruitment we value both your experience/knowledge and your personality. We expect you to speak your mind, drive change, and establish credibility. We also hope that you enjoy a good challenge, know how to find your way in complicated situations and that you do not have problem to second-guess and influence the decisions of higher management. Networking should be your middle name - and you should live it with a smile". Olari Ilison, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 26.06.2023.
Location: Stockholm, Tallinn
Contacts
Recruiting manager: +46 702431804
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2950-5400 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
