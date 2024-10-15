CI Operation Leader
Nexer AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Kungsbacka
, Tjörn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a technical interest in CI/CD and see yourself as a collaborative and results-oriented leader? Do you enjoy working in complex system environments and driving projects forward? Nexer R&D is looking for a CI Operation Leader - a pivotal role in our key tech area CI/CD within the automotive industry.
About Nexer R&D
"Together we create a happy and vibrant high-tech community" - our vision within R&D permeates everything we do. We create a warm and vibrant community where initiatives and ideas can take shape - anywhere, anytime!
At Nexer, you are always close to your colleagues and leaders. You have excellent opportunities to build relationships and are in a safe environment to share knowledge, where continuous development is a natural part of the work.
In addition to the fact that the assignments are developing in themselves, you have the opportunity to participate in courses and workshops through Nexer Academy. Why not initiate your own workshop or form your own group to drive issues that you find interesting? Here, you get to make a real impact.
About the role
As a CI Operation Leader, you will be employed by Nexer as a consultant and be part of our key tech area CI/CD at Nexer R&D in Gothenburg. We have extensive collaborations with our customers in the automotive sector, where our teams optimize the integration and build flow for software in large and complex systems. In this role, you will work within a broad network of CI teams and various stakeholders, driving the work forward and taking initiatives to resolve potential obstacles and streamline the CI chain.
Who are we looking for?
We are seeking someone with a technical background and a strong interest in Continuous Integration. You have experience in coordinating and working in operations with a focus on CI/CD or DevOps, and you are passionate about driving work forward. You are communicative, problem-solving oriented, and proactive. Your education is ideally in software development, such as Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
We are looking for someone with experience in:
CI/CD flows, preferably within the automotive or a similar sector
Tools and platforms for software integration and delivery, such as Jenkins, Git, Gerrit, Artifactory, or Zuul CI
Coordinating and driving projects forward
Agile methodologies, including Scrum or Kanban
Leadership experience is meritorious - for example, in roles such as Integration Leader, Flow Guardian, Release Manager, Configuration Manager or similar
Our employees enjoy solving technical problems together and place great value on good collaboration. Would you like to be part of such team?
Application
Please, go ahead and submit your application. Unfortunately, we are not able to handle applications via e-mail, but if you have questions about the position or Nexer, please contact Victoria Olsson: victoria.olsson@nexergroup.com
. We accept applications on an ongoing basis, so do not wait to apply!
ABOUT NEXER GROUP
Nexer as an employer
If you work at Nexer, you get a bold and entrepreneurial employer with an international presence. We take pride in leading the digital revolution and being at the forefront of technology, always with an agile and forward-looking approach. With us, you get unique opportunities to dream big, act smart and develop. As a family-owned company, we own our strategy and invest in long-term goals, and we encourage employee involvement and ideas. In addition, we offer a flexible work policy, where it's possible to work remotely when it suits you and your assignment.
Our culture
Our vision is Promising future - it's important for us to make a difference and contribute to a better future. We are committed to our customers and have a sincere concern for each other. We embrace diversity and believe that people with different backgrounds and experiences make our work and our company better. We value innovation and the will to develop and take the next step, onwards and upwards. And most importantly - we have fun at work! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer AB
(org.nr 556451-9345), http://www.nexergroup.com
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8956437