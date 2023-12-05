Chinese Speaking Babysitter / Barnvakt i Huddinge
2023-12-05
About us:
Barnakademin has provided families in Stockholm with quality babysitting since 2008. We offer our customers creative child care in Swedish, but we also specialize in offering bilingual babysitters.
ABOUT THE FAMILY
Barnakademin helps a family with two children.
• The family lives in Huddinge
• The kids are 8 and 6
• Needs help 2-3 afternoons/week. 15:30-18:30
Start: in January
The position is part-time and you can choose the days that suit you best. Does this position/family not suit you, but you are still interested in working as a babysitter? Submit your application anyway and we'll help you find the perfect family!
WE ARE LOOKING FOR A PERSON WHO:
Loves spending time with kids; is responsible and reliable;
Have another occupation, for example, you are a student or have another part-time job;
Creative and social;
Looking for a long-term commitment (at least 1 year)
WHAT CAN WE OFFER YOU?
• a flexible, fun and developing part-time job;
• competitive salary. We offer a good start salary compared to our competitors;
• detailed references. We make sure that each employee leaves with a written, full reference from their time with us;
• close contact with us at the central office and with other babysitters;
liability and accident insurance;
• fair employment terms.
We always check your references and request a background check from the police.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-04
, https://www.barnvaktistockholm.se/jobba-hos-oss
141 35 HUDDINGE Arbetsplats
Barnakademin, Fören Jobbnummer
8307979