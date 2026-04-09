Childcare job in Nacka
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2026-04-09
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Nanny Position - Stockholm's International Nanny Agency
Location: Enskede, relocating to Saltsjö-Boo, Nacka from June
Stockholm's International Nanny Agency is currently recruiting an experienced and reliable nanny for a long-term position with a family based in Enskede.
Position Overview
Child/ren: Newborn and a 1,5-year-old
Start Date: As soon as possible
Duration: Long-term
Responsibilities
Afternoon and pick-up from preschool
Meal preparation
Light chores in the house
Playtime and engagement in age-appropriate activities
Support with both children if mother needs to run an errand
Schedule & Hours
Initial Period: As soon as possible
Ongoing: 2-3 weekday afternoons per week, with occasional weekend availability
Typical Hours: 15:00 - 18:00, additional hours may be required.
Additional Details
Language Skills: Native-level proficiency in Finnish or Swedish
Allergies: None
Pets: Dog ( Maltese- non allergenic dog breed)
Candidate Requirements
Experienced in working with children in this age group
Experienced in working with newborns
Fluency in Finnish or Swedish
Reliable, active, creative, and able to commit long-term
Flexibility
A valid driver's license is considered an advantage
Preferred Qualifications
CPR and First Aid certification (or willingness to obtain)
Clear background check and strong references
Flexible availability and a nurturing attitude
Previous work experience with newborns
How to Apply
If you are passionate about childcare and meet the requirements for any of the above roles, we would love to hear from you. Please send your CV and a brief cover letter outlining your experience and suitability to: info@stockholm-nanny.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-09
E-post: Info@stockholm-nanny.se Arbetsgivare Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB
131 60 NACKA Jobbnummer
9843755