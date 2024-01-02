Chief Technology Officer/ Senior Polymer Engineer
n-ink AB / Chefsjobb / Norrköping Visa alla chefsjobb i Norrköping
2024-01-02
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos n-ink AB i Norrköping
At n-ink, our vision is creating a greener tomorrow where high-performing and temperature-resistant capacitors synergize with extremely efficient organic solar cells, produced by cost-efficient and scalable printing techniques to drive the sustainable electrification of the future. So, we are for you to join us as our CTO/ Senior Polymer Engineer.
Why is this interesting?
Our mission is to develop and employ cutting edge material science to crafting a future powered by efficient, durable, and eco-conscious technologies.
Most consumer products until recently have only been using inorganic (silicon) based electronics.
But with the invention of organic electronics, new low-cost, large-area flexible devices have been made possible. Due to thermodynamic challenges, there has never been a high-performing and stable n-type material available until now.
Our mission at n-ink is to unravel new possibilities for organic solar cells, polymer capacitors and printed electronics by formulating and supplying n-type inks with unprecedented performance.
What have we accomplished?
With 11 patents and 20+ customers globally, we are entering the next phase of our company.
We have just closed a new investment round as we begin our scaling and we would like to invite you to join us.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a CTO/ Senior Polymer Engineer to join our team to play a pivotal role in leading various aspects of the operations and transitioning the production from a university lab to an independent facility.
Responsibilities
Optimize and develop ink formulations for cutting-edge applications like polymer capacitors and solar cells, based on valuable customer feedback, and adhering to industrial quality control standards.
Contribute to patent writing, measurements, and documentation for intellectual property.
Create user manuals and datasheets for seamless product integration.
Collaborate closely with production engineers to ensure smooth communication and coordination.
Oversee scale-up activities for efficient and successful production.
The primary objective for the CTO is to meet the diverse demands of different clients, specifically in terms of customized inks.
n-ink envisions the CTO as a driving force behind the successful scaling and customization of ink production with a clear focus on business development and growth.
Requirements
We believe you have a strong background in polymer chemistry, chemical engineering, or organic electronic applications.
4+ years of industry experience within polymer chemistry or similar
Experience or expertise with conjugated/ conductive polymers or organic electronics in general
Team leader with hands-on experience
Upscaling experience ideally within facilities or infrastructure for scaling production
Track record of product development
Entrepreneurial mindset
Strong communication skills in English
The role requires a hands-on presence in our facility in Norrköping, Sweden.
Why join us?
We are pioneering a new paradigm in printed electronics and we want you to be part of the journey from the ground up.
By joining n-ink, you'll work alongside renowned scientists, pioneers in the field, with a strong track record of contributions to organic and printed electronics, in a multicultural environment.
Join us and embrace the opportunity to shape the future of electronics. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-23
E-post: info@n-ink.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare n-ink AB
(org.nr 559266-9153)
Bredgatan 33 Room Tp6154 (visa karta
)
602 21 NORRKÖPING Jobbnummer
8363064