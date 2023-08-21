Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
About the company
We are a fast-growing, innovative solar panel installation company based in Svenljunga, Sweden. We are passionate about sustainable energy and providing our customers with the highest quality solar solutions. Our vision is to make solar energy accessible to all and as part of our growth strategy, we are looking to hire a full-time Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
Job description
We are seeking a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) with a wealth of experience in creating and implementing technology strategies. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of building Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, working with APIs, and integrating phone systems and email servers.
Responsibilities
• Develop the company's strategy for using technological resources.
• Ensure technologies are used efficiently, profitably, and securely.
• Evaluate and implement new systems and infrastructure.
• Build and oversee CRM systems that align with the company's customer service goals.
• Collaborate with various stakeholders to optimize the company's API, ensuring it integrates well with external and internal systems.
• Develop and implement data standards and quality benchmarks.
• Integrate phone systems and email servers, ensuring seamless communication internally and externally.
• Monitor KPIs and IT budgets to assess technological performance.
• Use stakeholders' feedback to inform necessary improvements and adjustments to technology.
Qualifications
• Proven experience as a CTO or similar leadership role.
• Proven experience in building and implementing CRM systems.
• Expertise in technological analysis and data-driven decisions.
• Knowledge of technological trends to build a strategy.
• Understanding of budgets and business-planning.
• Proficiency in working with APIs, and integrating phone systems and email servers.
• Ability to conduct technological analyses and research.
• Excellent communication skills.
• Leadership and organizational abilities.
• Strategic thinking and strong problem-solving aptitude.
What we offer
- Competitive salary package with benefits.
• An opportunity to work in a fast-paced, innovative, and progressive environment.
• Be part of a team that values sustainability, innovation, and excellence.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their CV and a cover letter detailing their qualifications and experience relevant to this role.
Application deadline: 2023-08-31
E-mail: anstalla2023@gmail.com
This is a full-time position. Employer: Solarkraft i Överlida AB
