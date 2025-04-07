Chief Operations Officer COO.
2025-04-07
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
SwedAero Aviation Maintenance AB
Position: Chief Operations Officer, COO
Municipality: Eskilstuna
Scope: Full time
Duration: Until Further Notice
Form of Employment: Permanent position or Fixed term employment
Number of Jobs: 01
Qualifications
Work Experience
Claim
Aircraft Maintenance, Aeronautics - Minimum 5 years, experience Required
Language
Meritorious
English
About the Job
SwedAero Aviation Maintenance, a cutting-edge start-up in Eskilstuna, is looking for Chief Operating Officer position. As a modern touch to aviation maintenance, we require an innovative leader who will be responsible for overseeing our operations and suppliers.
Responsibilities are:
Management of company daily operations.
Ensuring compliance with aviation regulations.
Implementation of operational strategies and policies.
Work closely with the CEO and executives to develop and implement strategic plans.
Ensure increased reliability and maintain close tie-up with company work force.
Responsible for reliable and safe operations of the company.
Collaborate with senior management, to set for long term strategic goals and objectives, including expansion plans, company growth and other related objectives.
Always keen to implement new technologies, and manage cost efficiency plans.
Requirements:
Excellent communication and decision-making abilities.
Multicultural work experiences considered an asset.
Must possess a strong diagnostic mindset.
Master Degree related to Mechanical or Aeronautical Engineering highly preferable.
Minimum 5 years of aviation experience is required.
Previous experience in MRO industry environment, considered an asset.
Be Comfortable with occasional business travelling.
SwedAero offers a competitive compensation package and an opportunity to contribute to the future of aviation maintenance. Qualified candidates are invited to submit their CV, and related credentials to applications@swedaero.com
About The Employment
Salary: Salary as agreed
Salary Type: Fixed monthly or weekly
Where is the workplace located?
The workplace is located in the municipality of Eskilstuna in södermanland county.
Eskilstuna Airport, Flygbasvägen 11.
635 06 Eskilstuna,
Sweden.
The Employer:
SwedAero Aviation Maintenance ABhttps://www.swedaero.com/
Postal Address
SwedAero Aviation Maintenance AB
Flygbasvägen 11,
635 06 Eskilstuna, Sweden.
Contact
Mr. Nils Pihlbladapplications@swedaero.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Mail
E-post: applications@swedaero.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SwedAero Aviation Maintenance AB
(org.nr 559334-5464)
Flygbasvägen 11 (visa karta
)
635 06 ESKILSTUNA Jobbnummer
9268669