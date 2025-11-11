Chief Customer Experience Officer, Cold Cut Systems
2025-11-11
Join Cold Cut Systems as Chief Customer Experience Officer and shape the future of customer value and engagement.
About the role As Chief Customer Experience Officer, you will ensure an exceptional customer journey from delivery through to the full lifecycle of our solutions. Your purpose is to secure that our customers gain lasting value from our offering, driving satisfaction, loyalty, and long-term relationships.
You will together with your team develop our complete value proposition - products, method & training, service, support, and spare parts - ensuring it is delivered as one coherent and seamless experience.
As part of the management team, you will lead the global Customer Experience organisation and play a key role in our continued growth and innovation.
Your main responsibilities
Lead and inspire teams across Training & Method, Technical Support, Customer Support & Service Planning and Product Management
Develop and implement a customer experience strategy that reflects our values and ambitions
Strengthen our value proposition through insight, collaboration, and continuous improvement
Drive measurable improvements in customer satisfaction
Collaborate closely with Sales and Marketing
Drive initiatives that enhance customer satisfaction, efficiency, and long-term engagement
Build a strong, customer-focused culture throughout the organisation
We're looking for someone who has
Proven leadership experience in customer success or service management
A record of leading teams and driving change in international environment
Understanding for services such as training, technical support and aftersales
Commercial acumen and ability to turn customer insight into business value
Excellent communication and relationship-building skills
Meriting experience
Experience from technical, safety, or service-oriented industries
Previous exposure to international or public-sector customers
Fluency in English; other languages are an advantage
Who you are You are a strategic and people-centred leader who combines vision with action. You inspire collaboration, act with integrity, and thrive in an environment where innovation meets purpose. You are analytical yet pragmatic, confident yet humble - and you always keep the customer at the heart of your decisions. You have a good commercial understanding and the ability to translate insights into business results.
What Cold Cut Systems offers you
A senior leadership role in a forward-looking, purpose-driven organisation
The opportunity to shape how we deliver value to customers worldwide
A collaborative and international environment with engaged colleagues
The chance to make firefighting safer, cleaner, and more efficient for people and communities
Are you the Chief Customer Experience Officer we're looking for? We look forward to receiving your application. If you wish to know more about the position, please do not hesitate to get in touch. Application Cold Cut Systems is partnering with We SeeQ in this recruitment. Please apply by answering the questions below and uploading your profile. For questions or further information, contact Mats Törn 0722-163755 / mats.torn@weseeq.se
or Lena Wadenby: 0702-943550 / lena.wadenby@weseeq.se
About Us Cold Cut Systems vision is to make firefighting safer, cleaner, and more efficient - for firefighters, for communities, and for the environment. Since 1997 we have worked side by side with Fire and Rescue Services and industry to develop new ways of tackling complex fire challenges. Through training, collaboration, and continuous innovation, we help our customers reduce risks, protect lives, save assets, and minimise environmental impact. Using Cobra enables crews to control fires from a safer position, creating better conditions for both firefighters and those they protect. By working with decision-makers, trainers, and operators, we support every level of the organisation in realising the advantages of Cobra. Headquartered in Kungsbacka, Sweden, with a subsidiary in the UK and an international network of Cobra partners, Cold Cut Systems is committed to empowering fire and rescue services worldwide with knowledge, support, and effective solutions. www.coldcutsystems.com
