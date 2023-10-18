Chemical Process Engineer
Nitrocapt AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2023-10-18
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nitrocapt AB i Uppsala
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
Position Summary
We are open to receiving applications for chemical process engineers with varying levels of experience to be part of an exciting novel chemical process development.
You will be responsible for among others:
Performing various aspects of process design, from FEED (conceptual design) to Detailed Design. This includes PFD and P&ID development, process and equipment sizing and valve requirements. Process optimization from pilot scale to full scale.
Preparing material and utilities balance and energy calculations
Preparation of data sheets for process equipment
Preparation of technical specifications and coordination with equipment suppliers
Participate in safety reviews, HAZOP and FMEA facilitation.
Preparation of FAT/SAT criteria and check sheets.
Skills/Requirements
Education/Experience
Relevant MSc level education or higher in chemical engineering/process engineering/industrial engineering
Experience with thermodynamic based process simulation (AspenPlus, AVEVA, Hysys etc).
Knowledge of various analysis software and programming tools such as MATLAB, python and/or design tools such as AutoCAD would be an advantage.
Experience with commissioning a small to medium scale chemical factory would be a strong advantage.
Awareness of CE requirements and ATEX requirements would be a plus
Experience collaborating with international vendors and equipment suppliers.
Excellent English skills (both written and oral). Knowledge of a secondary European language is a plus.
Collaborative with other departments and a team player.
Adaptable to changing work environments and fast growing company.
What we Offer
A unique engineering challenge that has good chances to literally change the world with a huge impact on industry and global environment
To be part of a dynamic, purpose-driven, international team
An innovative entrepreneurial environment with possibilities to set your own and the company's working processes and have a great influence
To work closely with some of Europe's best researchers and engineers in our fields, in projects coordinated by NitroCapt
A generous option programme, allowing to take part of a future economic growth
6 weeks paid vacation per year and other fringe benefits
The position is at the NitroCapt headquarter at Green Innovation Park at the SLU campus in Uppsala, Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nitrocapt AB
(org.nr 559093-3874)
Ulls väg 29 C (visa karta
)
756 51 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
NitroCapt AB Jobbnummer
8201061