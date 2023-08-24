Chef on Polar Explorer Icebreaker
2023-08-24
, Haparanda
, Luleå
, Överkalix
, Övertorneå
Join our international crew on board the Polar Explorer Icebreaker this coming season!
We are looking for a chef to join our team. Job location is in Northern Sweden, the ship is located at Axelsvik port (23km from Kalix city).
Season starts in the first week in December and we finish by mid-April. We 're looking for someone with a positive attitude willing to work in an international workplace . It is very important to us to keep a positive atmosphere on board since part of our work is to make our passengers feel comfortable and happy while cruising with us. Cruises take 3 hours and some days we have double cruises per day.
Tasks include cooking lunch/sandwiches for our passengers, lunch & dinner for the crew (5-6 people) check & order supplies, check proper kitchen maintenance.
If you 're interested, contact us!
Application deadline: 2023-11-30
Axelsviksvägen 291 C (visa karta
)
952 95 BÅTSKÄRSNÄS Kontakt
Cruise Manager
Cruise Manager
Cynthia Poblete cynthia@icebreaker.fi 0703050168
