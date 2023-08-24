Senior Indirect Procurement Manager for our client in Stockholm/Malmö
Our client is looking for a Senior Indirect Procurement Manager within Strategic Purchasing. The client works at a global level with IT Procurement as well as with Indirect Sourcing.
A part of your work will consist in supporting different sourcing functions, like for example, overseeing sourcing projects, suggesting good practices and guidelines and being the contact person for varied Indirect Sourcing actions. In your role as a Indirect Procurement Manager, you will also help the EMEIA central Indirect Procurement Initiatives. This usually involves checking out and tracking with the EMEIA Regions, overseeing centrally led sourcing projects and act on behalf of the EMEIA Division towards the category management organisation, the regions and other Divisions to ensure EMEIA's best interest. The report line is to EMEIA Head of Procurement, Indirect Sourcing.
Requirements
• Fluent level of English, both written and spoken
• A lot of experience presenting and working in standard MS Office applications (PP, Excel)
• Proven experience in managing sourcing projects, preferably within indirect categories
• Proven experience working with complex organisations and leading stakeholders in an international environment
• Ability to travel within Europe when needed
• Experience working with procurement processes
• Great negotiation skills
• Experience working with contract management
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: ASAP/2023-09-18
End of the assignment: 2024-06-30
Deadline: 2023-08-31
Location: Malmö/Stockholm. You can work remotely, but you need to be able
to commute to the office at regular intervals
