Chef/ledare

Department of Plant Protection Biology
About the position
The Head of Department (HoD) will play a key role in strategically leading, unifying and developing the department's research and education efforts while contributing to the development of the department, as well the development of the faculty and university.
With a focus on sustainable leadership, the HoD will monitor external trends and foster an engaging and supportive environment where faculty, staff, and students thrive. The HoD is responsible for the department's staff, finances, and working environment, which includes developing a positive and cooperative spirit and a creative environment, for all members of the department to flourish. The HoD will form a management group at the department and will have access to a Deputy Head of Department, HR and support from a financial administrator. The HoD will also participate in faculty- and university-level leadership through meetings with the Dean, Vice-chancellor and other HoDs.
The HoD is responsible for ensuring compliance with laws, regulations, and institutional policies. The working languages are Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
The faculty applies a shared leadership (Head of Department and Deputy HoD) in all departments.
Travels and work to represent the department internally and externally is also included in the work.
Competence development is offered internally through courses in management and leadership.
Your profile
Requirements:
• PhD degree in a relevant field or equivalent scientific competence.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in both Swedish and English.
• Experience from work with academic research and education.
• Proven leadership and collaboration skills, including the ability to responsively drive development, manage change, and communicate strategic decisions.
Preferred Qualifications (Meritable and Highly Valued):
• Experience in leadership roles within complex, knowledge-intensive organisations.
• Experience in managing staff, budgets, and operations.
• Access to national and international networks within the department's research areas, including connections to both private and public sectors.
• Experience in fostering academic collaboration and leading or coordinating large-scale research applications and research projects.
Personal suitability will be a key selection factor.
About us
The Department of Plant Protection Biology at SLU is an interdisciplinary constellation, comprising the research units of Resistance Biology, Integrated Plant Protection, Chemical Ecology - Agriculture, Chemical Ecology - Horticulture and Chemical Ecology - Disease Vectors, providing excellent opportunities for strong research collaboration within and outside the department. Research efforts at the department are directed towards both fundamental and applied research. The applied research is conducted both in Sweden and internationally, and often in collaboration with industry. It focuses mainly on the development of environmentally sustainable pest and disease control strategies for agriculture and horticulture, but also includes research on insects that spread diseases to humans and animals. The department is responsible for a variety of courses in plant protection biology and related areas, and is also involved in courses given by other departments at SLU.
For more information about the department visit: Department of Plant Protection Biology | Externwebben
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Alnarp, Sweden
Form of employment:
Fixed-term assignment as Head of Department, combined with a permanent full-time employment at SLU. The fixed-term leadership is during 3 years, with the possibility of extension after reconsideration.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As agreed
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline June 3rd, 2025.
A statement on leadership philosophy and reflections on past leadership experience (max two pages) Application must be written in English and Swedish.
Union representatives:
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
