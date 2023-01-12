Check Point Security Consultant
2023-01-12
We are looking for you who wants to make a difference and help us build a safer digital society! If you share our passion in cybersecurity and want to work in an organization that encourages innovation and self-drive, we hope this opportunity might be the one for you!
How we work
As a Security Consultant working with Check Point products, you will be offered a challenging and varied role by helping our customers in various projects within Network Security. You will be part of a team together with other consultants where the work is permeated by a friendly and open culture. As a consultant at Orange Cyberdefense you will be encouraged to develop, partly through certifications and educations, partly by broadening your skills and try new types of projects. We encourage our employees to learn new products new areas and keep challenging themselves.
You will be working with some of the most leading companies in Sweden focusing on Check Point Security Products. Some of the more hands-on job tasks will be:
• Planning and architectural design of firewalls and infrastructure, both on-prem and in the cloud.
• Migration of firewalls
• VPN solutions
• Create Project and Initiative plans
• Configuration and maintenance of network security products and environments
Why us?
• Opportunity to work with market leading technologies in combination with some of the industry's most talented and dedicated experts
• Flexible work environment
• We will provide you with opportunities of development, both within your professional role but also the opportunity to develop within the organization where only your ambitions set the limit
• Knowledge sharing together with colleagues worldwide (specifically within Check Point)
• A challenger culture that encourages you to be self-driven and curious
The story of Orange Cyberdefense
Orange Cyberdefense is Sweden's leading company in cyber security. Our vision is to contribute to a safer digital society by fighting different kinds of cybercrimes. We have about 2700 employees worldwide and 390 in Sweden. We offer our customers services within Anticipate, Identity, Protect, Detect and Respond.
At Orange Cyberdefense, we are all different but with the same passion; and that is our greatest strength. We are proud of our individual differences, experiences and histories and are convinced that we must include everyone to offer solutions that protect everyone. That is why we always make sure to treat all applications equally.
Who are you?
We are looking for you who have a genuine interest in network security and would like to work with Check Point's Security Products. We are open for both junior and senior candidates. Maybe you are new within network security and have an eagerness to learn? Or you are a senior Check Point consultant who would like to deep dive and develop yourself even more? We encourage you both to apply!
We prefer that you have experience in the following areas:
• Work experience, example as Operations Technician, Network Technician, IT Specialist or a similar position
• Good knowledge in English
Additional experience we highly value:
• Education within IT Security
• Certifications within these areas are meritorious: Palo Alto Networks, Check Point, Pulse Secure, F5 and Broadcom (Symantec/Bluecoat)
How to join us:
Join us by sending your application through our application form. The selection is ongoing, and the position can be filled before the last application date. If you have any questions, you are very welcome to contact responsible recruiter Helena Feldt (helena.feldt@orangecyberdefense.com).
).
