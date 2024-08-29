Channel & Experience Specialist
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Älmhult
2024-08-29
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Hello! Want to be a part of making everyday life better?
That's what IKEA is all about - creating a better everyday life for the many people. At IKEA Marketing & Communication AB (IMC), you're a part of making it happen.
IMC is the global in-house agency for the IKEA brand. We make the content that inspires people to make a better everyday life. We're responsible for planning and developing communication for all IKEA markets across the world - from the global IKEA website to local ad campaigns.
Headquartered in Älmhult, Sweden, IMC is a meeting point for creatives and communicators from around the world who share a passion for the IKEA product range, home furnishing and people's lives at home. Our mission is to create impactful communication that brings the IKEA brand to life and helps turn visitors into customers. Want to join us?
We're now looking for a Channel & Experience Specialist with channel expertise to help secure IMC delivers content that is fit for purpose, securing a consistent and rewarding omnichannel customer experience.
Job Description
As a Channel & Experience Specialist you will:
Guide and provide input to IMC assignments, securing relevant channel and experience information to optimise content and improve the IKEA consumer experience
Produce and update channel guidelines based on channel and experience knowledge and insights
Secure the outside-in perspective and feed into IMC and while ensuring channel and content development is driven by actionable insights
Lead tasks as a channel & experience subject matter expert to enable IMC assignments to deliver to the IKEA marketing and communication delivery plan and IKEA priorities
Collaborate with and support C&E leaders in implementing their roadmaps
Support IMC co-workers in gaining the right level of knowledge to develop and deliver to defined channels and experiences
Contribute to channel and experience development and testing initiatives together with internal and external stakeholders, channel/platform owners, and stakeholder management with vendors
Contribute to implementing the IKEA Content & Channel Framework, as well as contribute to continuous updates
Contribute and support in defining channel and experience business needs into digital capability development
Work cross organizational, collaborating with other parts of IKEA
Contribute to creating an idea and feedback culture in cross collaboration with assignors, internal areas, and external partners
Qualifications
You have experience developing global communication and brand communication for large business/brands within Media or Retail industries, and an extensive knowledge of today's omnichannel landscape, market, and industry trends. You have a deep understanding of the customers journey, how they consume and experience communication and you can translate vision, strategies and business direction into clear actions.
You build strong working relationships while co-creating and collaborating with colleagues across the organization. You can identify, collect, and communicate relevant channel and experience insights to identified stakeholders. You have strategic knowledge and deep understanding of the creative concept development, and how marketing, insights, planning, and creative integrate. You have experience and knowledge in project management methods and tools. You have good knowledge about the IKEA strategic landscape, IKEA concept, brand, values, copy and visual identity, tone of voice, organizational setup, matrix lines, business processes & owners.
You are a true ambassador of IKEA values, living and sharing them daily and you have a desire to strengthen the IKEA Brand. You feel energised by the need to measure and follow up performance of content and communication in the channels and experiences they are used in. You are driven by working with a long-term approach but with incremental deliveries and improvements. You identify, contextualize, and capitalize on business opportunities and consumer trends to meet IKEA's direction and customer needs.
Additional information
Are you ready to make the world a little better, together? We want to hear from you!
This is a place where you can focus on doing what you love. There are no dress codes or closed offices. No day is ever the same. All ideas are welcome. Everyone tries to pitch in when needed, and failure is seen as a way of learning. When you enter our building, we want you to feel that you can inspire billions of people all over the world.
This is a temporary contract for one year, based in Älmhult, Sweden.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Pontus Sjöberg (pontus.sjoberg1@inter.ikea.com
). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
8867897