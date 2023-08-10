Change management expert to PostNord Nordic Strategy&Solutions
2023-08-10
Nordic Strategy and Solutions are a group function that has an important role in developing and implementing the long term strategy of PostNord Group as well as accelerating the data and tech transformation of businesses.
The assignment involves being part of a team in Nordic Strategy and solutions, Data Analytics Innovation as well as a virtual organisation with a transformation office, where you work cross group and countries, identifying opportunities, planning and implementing activities and projects based on the needs to support the business.
Join us
In the role of Change management expert you 'll work on a daily basis with the Product owners within the business as well as the Business analyst and core of the Accelerator team to understand user requirements and analyze impact on business process, people and roles with the purpose of training and preparing the organization of the outcome of transformation and ways of working.
The role requires a few years of experience in similar work and the ability to understand drivers of the business and technical details, think innovatively, have analytical skills and understand the big picture. All to support transformation of business use cases for digital capability and MVPs selection: revenue potential, cost savings, investment needs, etc
Do you want to be part of Data and Tech transformation in one of the Nordic region 's largest companies? Do you consider yourself being a an expert in change management? Then we have a perfect role for you!
Job duties
In the role of Change management expert, the scope is to assist Product owners in driving adoption in the business. To do so, you need to have the ability to understand existing workflows and identifies changes and challenges in changing those workflows. Evaluate and ensure user readiness. Define and measure success metrics and monitor change progress.
You 'll work in an cross functional Nordic enviroment, in a virtual organization lead by our Head of Transformation. In your day to day business you 'll work in a team with a Product owner and Business Analyst as well a core team from the Accelerator.
You will work with, among other things:
* Develop pilot plan to change those workflows, develops full roll-out map
* Develop change management and business readiness plan
* Work on training, internal comms and marketing with wider business
* Use change management tool box to develop change management assessments (e.g. project concurrencies, ambiguities in business requirements and in user stories)
* Support user testing of the whole process; identifies testing scenarios
* Leverage understanding of operational challenges & mitigation methods to effectively land change
* Identify, analyse and prepare risk mitigation tactics
* Coach multi-disciplinary team about change management principles and toolbox
We are looking for you who have
* Change Management experience preferably in digital and analytics related team settings and understanding agile processes
* Change management & business readiness experience
* Experience in working with multi-disciplinary teams in a business and technical environment
* Experienced in driving successful adoption in business and users
* Experience in understanding change needs related to digital and technology capabilities
* Trained in using change management toolbox
* Relevant academic education within bussiness economics and/or engineering
* Fluent in speech and text Swedish or Danish and English
It is an advantage if you have previous experience of working in an accelerator model.
We believe you are a person that is thourough, analytical and easy to get acquaninted with and learn new systems. You have structured, responsible and an inclusive way of working. You need to be able to handle stressful situations and prioritize job tasks independently. You are communicative and easy to collaborate with, and are unpretentious in your ways of creating and nurturing long-term relationships.
We offer you
We offer you a flexible hybrid workplace with a prestige-free environment where we as a team help each other to reach our goals. We encourage self-sufficient leadership for development and career opportunities. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
* work in a Nordic and flexible environment.
* good insurance and occupational pension conditions
* wellness allowance & access to office gym and swimming pool
* employee benefits through PostNord's own employee foundation PostNord Plus
* employment according to a collective agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at www.postnord.com
We look forward to receive your application in English. No hard deadline, ongoing selection of applications, please, apply as soon as possible. This hiring will be done in close cooperation with Jefferson Wells. If you have any questions or concerns, you are welcome to contact Therese Thunström by email therese.thunstrom@jeffersonwells.se
