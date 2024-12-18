CFD Engineer within Automotive
We are thrilled to introduce our Talent Program within Automotive, starting during January 2025.Launching your career through a talent program provides an unparalleled transition from academia to professional life. With Nexer Tech Talent, you're future-proofing your career!
We are now recruiting for the last positions in the program, starting during January/February 2025.
For this position we are seeking for a CFD Engineer:
CFD Engineer
Read more about Talent Program here.
Talent Program: The Bridge between School and Professional Success
Nexer Tech Talent offers a smooth transition from your studies to a fulfilling career. As a participant, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but have a specific role at the client. You'll join a cohort of emerging talents and embark on a customized training journey, blending daily work with skill enrichment to amplify your technical knowledge, your leadership skills, and personal growth.
During your time in the Tech Talent Program you'll be mentored by seasoned professionals at the client and receive dedicated guidance from a Consultant Manager at Nexer Tech Talent. With us, you're not just a consultant - you're part of a family. Attend enriching lectures, relaxed after-work events, and engaging lunch meetings. Upon completing the talent program, our goal is to welcome you to a permanent position at the company.
Who Are We Looking For?
Early-career professionals with a bachelor/master degree in mechatronics, mechanical, physics orrelevant field
As a person you are social and loves to work with problem solving
Individuals who embody problem solving and at the same the work close to the customers
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Possess substantial expertise in CFD, Fluid Dynamics etc.
Driving licence its a merit
How to Apply
We are continuously working with recruitment, so please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions or concerns, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
