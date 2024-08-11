CEO to SSE Business Lab
Handelshögskolan i Stockholm / Pedagogchefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla pedagogchefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Handelshögskolan i Stockholm i Stockholm
SSE Business Lab, ranked as one of the top incubators in Europe, is looking for a new CEO.
Do you want to lead the start-up incubator to further development and success? We believe you are passionate about helping motivated entrepreneurs reach their full potential and eager to lead a dynamic and impactful organization.
In this recruitment, we are working together with Alumni Global and would like to direct all applications and questions to Jessica Stark and her team. More information and how to apply can be found here.
Apply
We offer you
We offer you a unique opportunity to take on a vital role in a creative and fast-moving environment where you will help build and scale multiple firms. The role offers ample opportunities to develop your own skills and abilities to take on new challenges.
The SSE Business Lab operates as an autonomous unit within the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) House of Innovation, and is the primary link between SSE and the Stockholm entrepreneurial ecosystem. SSE's start-up incubator was founded in 2001 and earlier this year, the Financial Times named its track record the best in Europe. SSE Business Lab has diversity and sustainability criteria for admissions and helps its start-ups recruit in a gender-equal manner.
About the position
As the CEO, you lead and drive the execution of the strategy for the Lab in its day-to-day operations. Specifically, you will oversee the programs in the incubator and ensure its alignment with the mission and vision of SSE.
A key focus in this role is networking and matchmaking. You will be responsible for continuing to build strong connections within the start-up community and facilitating meaningful collaborations between entrepreneurs, investors, and partners. Your efforts will accelerate the growth and success of the start-ups within the SSE Business Lab.
You will lead a high-performing team comprising of a handful entrepreneurial and aspiring colleagues. Together, you work to create and nurture the best possible conditions for the start-ups across all the programs in the SSE Business Lab. You will work closely with SSE Business Lab's fund SSE Ventures. You will also interact with several key stakeholders to the Stockholm School of Economics, such as: alums, partner networks and leading scholars.
Across all areas of responsibility support is provided from SSE. Specifically, the strategy of the SSE Business Lab is designed and driven by the CEO with support from the Board of Directors, and major fundraising is done in close collaboration with SSE's unit for Corporate and Donor Relations, and with the House of Innovation.
Profile
We believe you are someone who:
Is at least 5-10 years into your career.
Is a strategic thinker, and a great problem solver with an entrepreneurial mindset who thrives in a fast-paced environment.
Thrives in social settings, has excellent communications and interpersonal relationship-building skills, and possesses the ability to create strong professional relationships at all levels.
Is a confident leader who motivates others and can engage employees toward common goals.
Is driven and responsible and can turn visions into reality, with a growth-oriented focus to continue to develop the organization.
Believes in SSE's vision and mission, and specifically holds a passion for equality, diversity and sustainability.
Qualifications
Hands-on entrepreneurship experience, either through own start-up journey(s) and/or extensive exposure to start-ups through incubators, accelerators, or as an investor to be able to support and assess early-stage companies.
Established network within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including venture capital funds, angel investors and other incubators/accelerators. It is beneficial to also have a strong international network.
Demonstrated experience in personnel and budget management, with a proven track record of leading teams, preferably young professionals.
Excellent communication skills to be able to act as a spokesperson, handling interviews, lectures, and visits with confidence and reliability.
Proficient in navigating complex processes with strong diplomatic skills, but also has the courage and integrity to question and stand firm.
Fluent in English, both oral and written.
Bachelor's degree in business administration, or related field
Apply
About the SSE Business Lab
The SSE Business Lab is the start-up incubator of the Stockholm School of Economics, operating as an autonomous unit in the SSE House of Innovation. The Business Lab's mission is to strengthen Sweden's competitiveness by providing a platform for growth to exceptional entrepreneurs. Key values include commitment to diversity, inclusion, and sustainability; a passion for community; and the courage to be bold.
The SSE Business Lab encourages entrepreneurship amongst students, alums, and faculty, and helps start-ups develop their ideas, accelerate their growth, and create a positive impact through coaching, mentorship, workshops, and access to a first-class network of investors.
The incubator provides access to a wide variety of partner offers from organizations like Microsoft for Start-ups, Scrive, PE Accounting, and Grosshandelssocieteten as part of Stockholms Borgerskap.
Since its inception in 2001, SSE Business Lab has supported over 300 companies - among them notable successes like Klarna, Budbee, and Voi Technology. In 2022, the SSE Business Lab launched its investment fund: SSE Ventures. Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/53". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Handelshögskolan i Stockholm Arbetsplats
SSE Business Lab Jobbnummer
8833130