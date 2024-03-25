CEO/ Business Partner
IPO Invest Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IPO Invest Sweden AB i Stockholm
We are in search of an experienced CEO/Business Partner to join our rapidly growing startup ventures. The ideal candidate will possess a strong background in international business, proven leadership skills from leading their own company, and a relentless drive to fuel the growth and success of startup enterprises. This role requires strategic vision, decisive leadership, and the ability to navigate the complexities of both domestic and international markets.
Responsibilities:
Strategic Leadership
International Business Expertise
Operational Excellence
Financial Management
Team Development
Stakeholder Engagement
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in business administration, finance, or related field; MBA or equivalent preferred.
Proven track record as a CEO, business partner, or senior executive, with experience in leading and growing successful companies.
Extensive experience in international business, including market expansion, cross-border transactions, and global supply chain management.
Strategic thinker with a results-oriented mindset and a demonstrated ability to translate vision into actionable plans.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to influence and inspire stakeholders at all levels.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a focus on data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement.
Entrepreneurial spirit, with a passion for innovation, disruption, and creating value in dynamic environments.
About us:
IPO Invest is a registered investment advisory firm providing planning services, consulting, and investment management for individuals and businesses. Providing quality investment returns to our investors is one of our most important goals. For each project, we focus on appropriate risk indicators and the long-term performance of the investment. Our mission is to build and maintain long-term relationships with investors and provide quality returns.
Our clients are companies that have gone public or are preparing to go public. We are committed to developing the highest standards of products and customer service, and providing them with financing or business restructuring design, business expansion and other consulting services. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
E-post: hr.se@csrinvestments.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IPO Invest Sweden AB
(org.nr 556813-3119)
Kronoborgsgränd 19 (visa karta
)
164 46 KISTA Jobbnummer
8566387