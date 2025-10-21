CEO
CEO - Lead the company through the next stage of growth
SpeakCharlie | Stockholm, Sweden | Full-Time
About SpeakCharlie
SpeakCharlie is transforming how global businesses communicate and connect. Since 2014, we've been the trusted partner for leading companies like Nasdaq, Scania, and Spotify, delivering world-class language, culture, and communication programs that help international talent thrive in Swedish and global markets.
At our core, we're a purpose-driven, people-powered organization. Our team includes 5 full-time employees and a dynamic network of 80 part-time consultants - expert trainers and communication specialists - all united by a passion for language, learning, and cultural connection.
We believe there's a "Charlie" in everyone - that spirit of curiosity, adaptability, and drive to navigate diverse cultures and seize new opportunities. Now entering our next growth phase, we're seeking an entrepreneurial CEO to lead our expansion and scale our human-first mission globally.
The Opportunity
This is your chance to step into a purpose-driven leadership role where you'll scale a high-impact business that genuinely transforms lives and careers. You'll own the commercial strategy, shape our culture, and guide SpeakCharlie's evolution from successful scale-up to market leader. You'll lead the future of language learning and intercultural communication - in Sweden and globally!
What We're Looking For
The ideal candidate brings:
10+ years in B2B sales and leadership roles - ideally as Head of Sales, Commercial Director, or similar revenue-driving positions
Proven track record of scaling teams and revenue - you've built something meaningful and sustainable before
Deep passion for culture, communication, and people development - our mission resonates with your values
Sales-driven mindset - comfortable rolling up sleeves and leading from the front when needed
Entrepreneurial energy - you thrive in scale-up environments and embrace ambiguity as opportunity
Flexible and adaptable leadership style - able to pivot strategies while maintaining team momentum
Hunger to build something extraordinary - you're not just looking for your next role, you want to create lasting impact
What You'll Do
Strategic Leadership
Drive our commercial expansion strategy across new markets, partnerships, and revenue streams
Collaborate with founders and board on long-term vision and on investment strategy
Operational Excellence
Lead sales performance, team development, and operational efficiency
Shape product innovation around emerging inclusion and global talent trends
Position SpeakCharlie as the go-to partner for corporate globalization challenges
Culture & People
Shape and embed an empowering, high-performance culture across all teams
Inspire and motivate a passionate team of communication experts
Maintain our human-centered approach while scaling enterprise operations
Growth Execution
Act as both visionary and implementer - ensuring ambitious goals convert into measurable results
Navigate expansion challenges with creativity and strategic thinking
Why Join SpeakCharlie?
Real Impact: Scale a purpose-driven business that helps global talent integrate, communicate, and succeed across cultures
Growth Opportunity: Shape our strategic journey during a pivotal expansion phase - your decisions will define our next chapter
Culture-First Environment: Join a team where creativity, collaboration, autonomy, and continuous learning are core values
Entrepreneurial Spirit: Work alongside passionate professionals building innovative global communication solutions
Meaningful Mission: Every day, you'll know your work is helping bridge cultural gaps and unlock human potential
Ready to Lead?
If you're excited by the prospect of scaling a business with global impact while staying true to human-centered values, we want to hear from you.
Apply by sending: * Your CV * A brief cover letter explaining why you're the perfect fit for this role and our mission
Contact: Henrik Alm, Talent Acquisition henrik@speakcharlie.com
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SpeakCharlie AB
(org.nr 556990-0102) Arbetsplats
SpeakCharlie Jobbnummer
9567616