CE, (Chief Engineer) for Bunker ships
Rederi AB Väderö Tank / Maskinbefälsjobb / Tanum Visa alla maskinbefälsjobb i Tanum
2024-05-08
, Strömstad
, Munkedal
, Sotenäs
, Dals-Ed
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rederi AB Väderö Tank i Tanum
Welcome to Rederi AB Väderö Tank.
Rederi AB Väderö Tank is a family-owned shipping company, establishment in 1991 by Captain Paul Reimbert. We operate three tankers specializing in oil and chemical transport.
We are currently seeking experienced Chief Engineers for our bunker ships. To be considered for this position, candidates must meet the following requirements:
• Possession of valid certificates and endorsements in accordance with STCW Manila Convention (credentials will be verified against sea service records).
• Oil and Chemical authorizations are mandatory.
• Substantial experience in vessels of similar size, with a minimum of 4-5 contracts.
Vessel Information:
• Ship: NORE
• Built: 2007
• Deadweight (DW): 3500 metric tons
• Gross Tonnage: 2999 metric tons
• Trade Area: Sweden - Denmark
• Flag: Malta
• Crew (Mixed): Current crew, Europeans and Filipinos
• Working Language: English (proficiency in spoken and written English is essential)
In addition to technical expertise, we highly value personal qualities essential for effective leadership. The role of Chief Engineer demands exceptional leadership, communication, and collaboration skills, both with the crew onboard and colleagues ashore. Candidates should demonstrate resilience, responsibility, attention to quality, and a service-oriented approach.
Details regarding contract length, salary, and further vessel information will be discussed with shortlisted candidates.
Please submit your CV and a personalized cover letter to crewing@vaderoshipping.se
.
Thank you for your interest in joining Rederi AB Väderö Tank. Have a pleasant day. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07
E-post: crewing@vaderoshipping.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "CE for Nore". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rederi AB Väderö Tank
(org.nr 556405-8203)
Strandvägen 5D (visa karta
)
457 72 GREBBESTAD Arbetsplats
Väderö Tank, Rederi AB Jobbnummer
8667043