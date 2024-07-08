Category Manager - Maintenance Repair and Operations
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.Category Manager - Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO)
We have a clear vision for our interactions with markets, partners, suppliers, and society, and we aim to build a best-in-class procurement capability. To strengthen our team, we are seeking a Category Manager for MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) to optimize the procurement of essential supplies and services, ensuring H2GS Boden's operational excellence and beyond.
As a Category Manager for MRO, you will have a unique opportunity to create an MRO category framework from the ground-up at a mega operation in Northern Sweden. You will collaborate with H2GS Boden's operational leaders, technical experts and process equipment procurement to establish and implement a world-class MRO category strategy. For this role, we believe that being located on-site in Boden, Sweden, is key for your success.
Responsibilities:
Develop and execute category strategies tailored to meet the technical and operational goals of H2GS Boden Operations.
Contract MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) services, utilities, and consumables suppliers/contractors to support the ramp-up and production phases of H2GS Boden Operations.
Establish and implement a global MRO category strategy to address this spending area across H2GS assets worldwide.
Lead cost-saving initiatives and drive procurement efficiency in the MRO category without compromising supply quality or reliability.
Oversee strategic sourcing activities related to the implementation of a CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System), including defining an item master to facilitate efficient identification, procurement, and control of inventoried spare parts.
Analyse market trends and technological advancements to stay ahead of industry dynamics and leverage opportunities for innovation within the MRO category.
Assess business value, risk, and performance through data-backed, insight-driven evaluations.
Establish and maintain strong supplier relationships, effectively managing the category supplier base.
Qualifications:
Proven ability to develop and implement an overarching category strategy for MRO spending and advanced sourcing strategies in complex procurement projects.
Strong technical understanding of the operational requirements, challenges, and opportunities in large-scale process or manufacturing industries.
A degree in Economics, Engineering, or a relevant field (MSc or MBA preferred).
At least 5-7 years of strategic sourcing experience, with a minimum of 3 years managing MRO categories.
A proactive, solution-oriented attitude with a drive to find balanced solutions in complex supply markets.
A strong desire for progress and continuous improvement.
Experience with development of MRO category processes connected to a CMMS system.
Exemplary self-leadership, multitasking, and organizational skills.
Excellent negotiation, communication, and interpersonal skills.
Preferred Experience:
Establishing or developing an MRO procurement organization in a large-scale process or manufacturing industry.
Working in manufacturing, the iron or steel industry, or another industrial environment.
Experience in implementing CMMS or inventory management systems.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
