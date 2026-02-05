Category Growth Manager Chocolate
Are You Ready to Make It Happen at Mondelz International?
Join our Mission to Lead the Future of Snacking. Make It With Pride.
You provide compelling insights and engage with customers and key account teams. You identify and track category opportunities that support growth or defend risk and apply your insights for category, shopper, and consumer metrics when analyzing and translating data sources.
How you will contribute
You will:
• Responsible for the development and execution of selling programs related to their assigned Category's innovation, distribution, merchandising, and promotional plans
• Key linkage between the Customer Business Teams (CBTs) and the Category Innovation, Marketing and Equity teams to ensure that our strategies and tactics are aligned to the needs of our Customers
• Responsible for building category and customer plans for the assigned Category, working collaboratively with Category teams, Insights, and Customer Business Teams (CBTs)
• Be seen as the Category expert internally and create compelling, actionable & measurable category plans
• Provide thought leadership internally & externally around brand & category initiatives (promotional strategy / budget planning)
• Leading delivery of category dashboard / fundamentals and recommending corrective actions to ensure targets are met
• Ongoing assessment of critical baseline volume opportunities / risks and lead initiatives to optimize category performance
What you will bring
A desire to drive your future and accelerate your career and the following experience and knowledge:
• Category development, key accounts and market insight analysis and delivering growth through category leadership
• Having a future-focused mindset, demonstrating curiosity about industry trends, digital solutions and innovation for consumers and translating opportunities into business plans
• Delivering strategic plans, measuring and monitoring results, and making recommendations to achieve growth targets
• Influence stakeholders and interacting effectively with others, with the courage and resilience to hold an alternative point of view
• Analytical skills and business acumen
