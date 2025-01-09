Cash Controller with an eye for Business Development
Scania CV AB / Controllerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla controllerjobb i Södertälje
2025-01-09
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. This affects Scania's financial processes and its IT system support together with the infrastructure. We are working in Group Finance, in the Scania Financial Processes Centre which is an established Shared Service Centre within Scania.
Our organisation is located in Södertälje, Bangalore, and Krakow and we are responsible for Accounts payable and Accounts receivable within the Source to Pay and Order to Cash end-to-end processes.
For our office in Södertälje, we are currently looking to strengthen our team with an experienced Credit Controller.
We offer you great opportunities!
We offer you a great opportunity to join our transformation and to work cross-functionally with many different parts of Scania in an international context. We give you the possibility to build your network and competence for development and growth. You will be joining a great team and you will be reporting to the Head of Scania Financial Process Center. We are working in a diverse organisation, with mixed ages, genders, and nationalities.
Your mission will be about transforming AR and Credit Control landscape within Scania into a lean and efficient area, breaking down silos, and creating something that is flow-oriented and creates value for Scania.
We embrace flexibility and offer you the possibility to work remotely a couple of days per week.
Your responsibilities will be:
• Optimize Cash Flow for Scania
• Responsibility for credit control and Scania Receivables handled by SFPC
• Take a leading role within AR at Scania, create and design new ways of working end to end
• Strengthen and develop relevant governance, KPIs and OPIs
• Monitor overdue and oversee that relevant stakeholders are informed and that appropriate actions are taken
• Create more transparency for relevant stakeholders
• Optimize the work done by the AR shared service team within SFPC
• Take an active role in ensuring efficient AR set up in our future ERP (S4/H)
• Analyse and propose improvements and harmonization of the wider AR scope in Scania, that's not handled within SFPC today
Your profile
You probably have a bachelor's degree in finance or business administration, a few years of experience in AR and Credit Controlling, or other experience in Credit handling and cash flow logic. Maybe even experience in data analysis using Qlickview, Power BI, or similar tools. Your background may vary, but most importantly you have an interest in, and knowledge about Credit Control and Business Development.
We are looking for someone that wants to challenge old ways of doing things, and are willing to put in energy and effort to create a Credit Control set up in Scania to be proud of. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills are mandatory, as well as excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal. Swedish is seen as meritorious.
Application
Does this sound exciting? Well, it is! Scania Financial Processes Center is one of the most interesting places to be at Scania right now. Please send your application including a CV and a Cover letter no later than 26 of January.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
We are looking forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9094063