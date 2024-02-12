Carpentry work for private houses
Viva Partners Sverige AB / Snickarjobb / Malmö Visa alla snickarjobb i Malmö
2024-02-12
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Viva Partners Sverige AB i Malmö
Jobbjustnu:En hungarian company in Malmö looking service orientated, trustworthy, skilful people for carpentry service for private houses. Our expectation of the candidate is to have practice in this type of work, for exampel:renovation, and installation of fences, wooden terraces, pergolas, doors, windows, kitchen furnitures. Apply only if on days when there is no snickare work, you are willing to do some other work around the house.
The working language is English, Swedish and/or Hungarian. Understanding the Swedish language proficiency is beneficial.
You must have driving licens "B". If you have an own car you can use it, we can pay reimbursements.
If you want to apply for the job please write about yourself, and put in it a photo:info@vivapartners.se
Viva Partners Sverige ABwww.brilantservice.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-13
E-post: info@vivapartners.se Arbetsgivare Viva Partners Sverige AB
(org.nr 559096-1115)
Segeparksgatan 18 Lgh 1501 (visa karta
)
212 50 MALMÖ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8464643