Content Editor EdTech
2024-02-13
JOB TITLE:
Content Editor (EdTech)
COMPANY PROFILE:
Pedago Sweden AB ("Pedago Labs") is the Swedish subsidiary of Pedago, an American EdTech pioneer. They've introduced Quantic, the world's first selective, mobile-first, online university, offering an accredited MBA degree globally.
In Stockholm, the newly formed Pedago Labs team will be responsible for prototyping and producing new and novel features, apps, products, services, and brands that further Pedago's mission. The Pedago Labs team will be a diverse group of technology, design, education, and content specialists who work in harmony to produce delightful next-generation learning experiences for a wide array of audiences.
REGION:
Stockholm, Sweden
TASKS/ RESPONSABILITIES:
We are seeking a skilled Content Editor to join our team and contribute to the creation of innovative educational materials. The ideal candidate will possess strong writing skills, experience in content creation, and a keen interest in AI technologies.
Responsibilities:
• Collaborate with AI-generated content to develop educational materials that engage and inform learners.
• Enhance the quality and relevance of AI-generated content to ensure accuracy and suitability for the target audience.
• Stay updated on educational trends and advancements in AI to continuously improve content quality.
• Work closely with subject matter experts and team members to gather feedback and adapt content accordingly.
PROFILE:
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in economics, English, Journalism, or Communications. We welcome applications from candidates with diverse educational backgrounds who possess relevant experience and skills.
• Proven experience in content creation and scriptwriting, within in the fields of eCommerce or B2B businesses, preferably within the EdTech area and innovative educational materials.
• Strong writing, editing, and critical thinking skills.
• Familiarity with digital tools and platforms for content creation.
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.
In the screening process, we will prioritize candidates who demonstrate proficiency in the following key skills. All qualified candidates with the required experience are encouraged to apply, regardless of background.
• Content creation
• Scriptwriting
• Critical thinking
• Writing and editing
• Creativity
• Digital tools proficiency
• Collaboration
Native-level English-speaking (professional or academic)
SALARY / RECRUITMENT PROCESS:
The compensation package is competitive and will be determined based on the candidate's experience. Our recruitment process begins with an initial screening conducted by Beyondo, focusing on the requirements mentioned earlier. This will be followed by interviews conducted by our client. Priority will be given to candidates with extensive experience and a proven track record in the EdTech sector.
Other benefits:
• Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
• Opportunities for professional development in AI and educational technology.
• Dynamic and innovative work environment.
• Swedish Residency Permits could be provided to successful candidates.
The position is open for applications until the 23rd of February. Thereafter, Beyondo will be in contact with feedback on the application.
