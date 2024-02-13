SVP Innovation
2024-02-13
JOB TITLE:
Senior Vice President of Innovation
COMPANY PROFILE:
Pedago Sweden AB ("Pedago Labs") is the Swedish subsidiary of Pedago, an American EdTech pioneer. They've introduced Quantic, the world's first selective, mobile-first, online university, offering an accredited MBA degree globally.
In Stockholm, the newly formed Pedago Labs team will be responsible for prototyping and producing new and novel features, apps, products, services, and brands that further Pedago's mission. The Pedago Labs team will be a diverse group of technology, design, education, and content specialists who work in harmony to produce delightful next-generation learning experiences for a wide array of audiences.
REGION:
Stockholm, Sweden
TASKS/ RESPONSABILITIES:
As the Senior Vice President of Innovation, you will play a pivotal role in driving forward Pedago Labs' mission to revolutionize education technology. Your tasks and responsibilities would be (not limited to):
• Lead a diverse team of technology, design, education, and content specialists, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration while also hiring "A" player team members across the technical, design, education, and content development domains.
• Develop and execute strategic product roadmaps that align with Pedago's overarching goals and vision, ensuring they align with Pedago's mission, vision, and goals.
• Manage external vendors and agencies to complement internal capabilities, ensuring seamless integration and delivery of high-quality products, and select and manage an array of external vendors and agencies to augment the internal team.
• Provide visionary leadership, guiding the team through all stages of product development from ideation to commercial release, and providing product-level vision to the creative team and process, actively assisting with all prototyping and product development efforts.
• Collaborate closely with Pedago's headquarters team to ensure alignment and synergy across all aspects of product innovation, coordinating with Pedago's Headquarters team (CEO, Chairman, CFO, CTO, CPO, etc...) in New York and Washington, DC both remotely and frequently in person.
• Lead the team on a day-to-day basis, while also undertaking other duties as assigned.
PROFILE:
To excel in this role, we are seeking candidates who closely match the following profile, while also acknowledging the value of transferable skills.
The key requirements for the position are:
• A Master's degree (or equivalent) in technology and/or design
• An MBA (or equivalent business leadership degree or experience)
• Minimum 16 years of experience in EdTech, with a proven track record of international product development success.
• Advanced degrees in technology/design and business leadership.
• Demonstrated success with international product development teams
• Demonstrated success managing external vendors
• Demonstrated leadership experience, including managing diverse teams of up to 50 people.
• Strong financial acumen, experience managing budgets over USD 20M
• Entrepreneurial mindset with a passion for innovation and a deep understanding of the education technology landscape.
• Experience and knowledge of technology trends and solutions, discussing these with investors, board of directors, customers, partners and the media.
• Agile Software Development and international Product Commercialization.
• Native English speaking, preferably with work experience from the US
SALARY / RECRUITMENT PROCESS:
The compensation package is competitive and will be determined based on the candidate's experience. Our recruitment process begins with an initial screening conducted by Beyondo, focusing on the requirements mentioned earlier. This will be followed by interviews conducted by our client. Priority will be given to candidates with extensive experience and a proven track record in the EdTech sector.
This position would require the candidate to operate out of Stockholm. No hybrid or remote opportunities possible.
