Capex Project Manager - R&d

We are building a state-of-the-art facility and a world-class team of technologists for R&D into next-generation battery cells, and we are now looking for a Project Manager to make it happen. You will be responsible for overall managing large facility, utility, equipment and instrument projects throughout the whole process. We are a diverse team in a fast-changing environment with a common goal to enable the future of energy.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What You'll Do
You will have a key strategic and operational role in the NOVO Energy 's R&D Program team responsible for overall managing facility, utility, equipment and instrument projects throughout the whole process, from overall CAPEX strategic planning to managing individual projects from requirement specification to final handover to operations and maintenance. You will develop CAPEX investment plans to build our long-term R&D capacity and capability. Developing and implementing tools and standards for project management to support the projects will also be an important part of your job as well as training others in this.
You will collaborate with a broad range of teams from material scientists, engineers, maintenance technicians, operators, IT, QHSE, procurement, etc so to ensure cross-functional aspects are managed throughout the projects. You will handle vendor communication and stakeholder management and take ownership of technical details where needed to enable the development of different cell formats.
You will perform pre-studies, feasibility studies, CAPEX requests, sourcing approvals, setting up project plans and executing projects to deliver the agreed scope within budget and schedule, while managing risks along the way.
Your Background
You have extensive experience of managing resources, risks, schedule, scope, budget, etc in a high-tech and regulated R&D environment (battery, pharma, automotive, food etc.). You have a track record of delivering large challenging CAPEX equipment projects in a fast-changing environment, including utility and construction, preferably also cleanroom.
You are a structured and communicative person with a pragmatic approach. You are solution and process-oriented with a sense of urgency. You take ownership and have a high degree of commitment to achieve the agreed targets. You enjoy a fast-paced, cross-functional, multi-cultural team environment where you get to use your "can do" attitude.
- University degree in engineering (chemical, mechanical or electrical).
- Project management certification like PMP or IPMA.
-
Experience in managing cross-functional teams within automation, IT interface, validation, maintenance, CE marking (LVD, ATEX, PED, EMC), safety, finance, process engineering, quality, etc.
-
Good knowledge in international technical procurement process and contracts (Orgalime, Incoterms, ABK09, AB04, etc).
-
Professional communication skills in English, both orally, written and in presentations to management.
- Experience and good understanding of facility-, utility- design and construction management, including clean rooms. Dry room experience is a plus.
- Program and portfolio management, and experience from developing and implementing project management tools is a plus.
Please note that we will leave for vacation and therefore the handling time of your application will be prolonged, for this role you might have to wait for feedback until the end of August.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
