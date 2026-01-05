Cafe Manager - Uppsala
Fluffy House Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Uppsala
2026-01-05
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fluffy House Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We're Hiring a Store Manager for Fluffy House in Uppsala!
Location: Uppsala, Sweden
Full-time | Includes weekends | Immediate Start
Do you have a passion for food, hospitality, and leading a team? Fluffy House is bringing the famous Japanese fluffy pancake experience to Sweden, and we're looking for a Store Manager to lead our café operations and create unforgettable moments for our guests.
What You'll Do:
• Lead day-to-day operations of the café
• Hire, train, and motivate a small team of staff
• Ensure exceptional customer service and quality control
• Manage inventory, stock orders, and supplier coordination
• Monitor sales, costs, and performance targets
• Address customer feedback and resolve issues
• Maintain high standards of cleanliness and food safety
• Collaborate with the founders on local marketing and events
• Assist with marketing activities and local promotions
We're Looking For:
• Experience as a manager or supervisor in F&B, hospitality, or retail
• Strong leadership and communication skills
• Passion for service, food quality, and operational excellence
• Ability to work under pressure and take initiative
• Availability to work weekends and some holidays
• High attention to detail and customer service
• Fluent in English and Swedish (other languages is a plus)
What We Offer:
• Opportunity to be part of an exciting new brand in Sweden
• Supportive and passionate founding team
• Competitive salary + bonus potential
• Career growth as the brand expands
If you're energetic, hands-on, and love working in a fast-paced environment, we'd love to hear from you!
Apply by sending your CV and a short motivation letter to jobs@fluffyhouse.se
or apply directly here on LinkedIn.
Subject: Cafe Manager, Uppsala Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-04
E-post: jobs@fluffyhouse.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fluffy House Sweden AB
(org.nr 559488-1798) Arbetsplats
Fluffy House Uppsala Jobbnummer
9669310