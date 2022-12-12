CAE Engineer
At Permobil, the people who use our products come first. Our purpose is to create advanced assistive solutions that make the lives of adults and children living with disabilities more enriching. Our people are passionate about pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver innovations that improve lives. We are a sustainable and responsible business committed to continuous improvement, and our customers can trust us to provide market-leading solutions driven by insights-based clinical data
Would you like to work in an international environment where you'll make a difference every day? At Permobil, we're looking for game-changers to join us as we innovate for individuals and develop the world's most advanced assistive solutions.
Permobil are now looking for a CAE Engineer for R&D Test & Analysis.
This position is located in Timrå and reports to the Manager Test & Analysis.
YOUR ROLE/DUTIES
The CAE Engineer is a key member of product development teams, supporting design and development engineers with expert knowledge in the field of mechanical strength, fatigue, robustness, vibrations, and dynamics.
As CAE Engineer you will:
* Provide expert knowledge in target definition for systems, sub-systems, and components
* Specify, plan, perform and deliver the required activities to projects and development departments. This includes calculations, simulations and correlation activities.
* Have regular communication with projects and development departments, to ensure deliveries at the required level through verbal and written reports
* Pinpoint development areas for the department in terms of capability and competence, to be able to deliver results at the appropriate level. This includes process and method development.
YOUR PROFILE/QUALIFICATIONS
We believe that you have an engineering degree and at least few years of work experience as a CAE engineer with exposure to a broad range of calculation and simulation tasks, including static, transient and dynamic FEA. Preferably, you also have knowledge about material properties (e.g. hyper-elastics, composites...) or experience in vibration analysis with focus on the human body.
You are used to working in projects, have a logical and analytical way of thinking and have good business English and presentation skills. We also expect you to have good relationship management and communication skills.
To be successful in this position we believe that you have great attention to detail, are well structured, motivated by challenges and love to achieve strong results through teamwork.
Please submit your application no later than January 8th.
For further information please contact recruiter Mats Andersson at +46 70 854 30 42 or e-mail; mats.andersson@jeffersonwells.se
More about Permobil
Permobil founder Dr. Per Uddén believed that helping people achieve the greatest level of independence is a basic human right and, for over 50 years, Permobil has held fast to that belief. Permobil is a global leader in advanced rehabilitation technology, passionate about better understanding our users' needs and improving their quality of life through state-of-the-art healthcare solutions. Today, those solutions include power wheelchairs, seating and positioning products, power assist, and manual wheelchairs.
Permobil is part of Patricia Industries, a subsidiary of Investor AB, and is headquartered in Sweden. Permobil has 1600 team members in more than 15 countries around the world. For more information regarding the company's storied history and complete product line, visit permobil.com. Ersättning
