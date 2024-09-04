CAD and Simulation Specialist
2024-09-04
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
In this role, you will be part of a dynamic team contributing to a software that has a significant impact on the success of Epiroc! We offer you a workplace with colleagues from different parts of the world, where diverse cultures and perspectives meet and collaborate to achieve new goals.
Your mission
As a CAD and Simulation Specialist, you will provide expertise and support to business users of operations solutions to develop, maintain, and enhance the CAD and Simulation Software. Your focus will be on ensuring that users can utilize CAD and Simulation solutions effectively.
We are responsible for several applications, with Creo and AutoCAD being the ones with the highest number of users. Globally, we have more than 1,200 users across different time zones, from China to the USA. Additionally, we are committed to making ongoing improvements and developing new functionality based on operational requirements.
We deliver high-quality services and help enable the productivity of the business. As a team member within Operations Solutions CAD and Simulation, you will play a vital role in supporting our users to solve various business challenges and answer their technical questions related to the standard applications included in our applications portfolio (such as Creo, AutoCAD, and Ansys). As part of an agile software team, you will also support your colleagues across different roles with your expert knowledge. These systems are used by our engineers, designers, and production teams to design and construct our products. Furthermore, you will create instructions to educate our users and participate in various projects.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, you have several years of experience in Computer-Aided Design and Simulation tools such as PTC Creo, AutoCAD, and Ansys. You also have knowledge of the Product Lifecycle Management tool Teamcenter.
As a person, you are service-oriented and always focused on the customer experience. You have strong communication skills and are a good listener. You enjoy collaborating with your colleagues and customers. You feel confident working on your own and are able to drive initiatives independently. You are organized and capable of working in a fast-paced environment. You excel at documenting, solving problems, and have a strategic way of thinking.
Since our teams are international, you speak and write English fluently and feel comfortable using it.
Location
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
Apply for this position by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply is 2024-09-25
In this recruitment process we review applications continuously and we may close the process before the last application day.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Gabriel Smith, Manager PLM Engineering, CAD & Simulation - Operations Solutions, Gabriel.smith@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Lovisa Torbacke, Recruitment specialist, Lovisa.torbacke@epiroc.com
