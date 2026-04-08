Cable Harness Schematic Designer
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-04-08
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
We are looking for an experienced Cable Harness Schematic Designer to join our team within electrified vehicle development at TRATON Group R&D.
In this role, you will work with low voltage cable harness schematic design (VCA) for electric trucks, contributing to both ongoing and future e-mobility projects across the TRATON brands.
You will be responsible for electrical schematics for defined systems and project introductions, working closely with both schematic and 3D cable harness designers. The role involves parallel project work, close cross-functional collaboration, and a strong system-level understanding of electrical architecture.
Internal applicants from TRATON Group R&D and Scania R&D are prioritized for this position. Candidates from the broader TRATON Group (including brands) are welcome to apply and may be reviewed based on business needs.
Job Responsibilities
As a Cable Harness Schematic Designer, you will:
Design and maintain low voltage cable harness schematics (VCA) for electrified vehicles
Take system responsibility for defined electrical functions across multiple projects
Work closely with 3D cable harness designers to ensure complete and robust cable solutions
Collborate with system architecture and understand CAN communication at an architectural level, including end-to-end system behaviour and big-picture interactions
Collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders such as system owners, system architecture, production, purchasing, and aftermarket
Work in schematic design tools such as Saber (legacy system) and Capital Harness (future platform)
Participate in technical discussions, design reviews, and project introductions
Manage multiple parallel assignments and prioritize work based on project needs
The role is hands-on and engineering-focused, with collaboration and coordination as a natural part of daily work.
Who You Are
You are an experienced schematic designer or engineer who enjoys working with electrical systems and understanding how things connect on a system level. You take ownership of your work, are comfortable reaching out to stakeholders, and enjoy collaborating across teams.
We believe you have:
Several years of experience working with electrical schematics / circuit diagrams as part of your daily work
Good understanding of low voltage electrical systems, including pinouts, connectors, and signal distribution
Experience working in schematic tools such as Saber, Capital Harness, or similar systems
A background in electrical engineering, electronics, mechatronics, software, or a related technical field
The ability to work independently while actively collaborating with others
Strong communication skills in English (Swedish is not a requirement)
Experience from vehicle electrical systems, electrified vehicles, electrical architecture, or complex technical environments is considered a strong merit. Experience from software or system architecture roles can also be relevant.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
You will join a group of around 20 engineers working exclusively with electrified trucks, responsible for both low and high voltage cable harnesses. The team consists of schematic designers, 3D designers, and technical leads who work closely together to cover the full cable development scope.
We are part of TRATON Group R&D, developing solutions used across all TRATON brands. We value collaboration, knowledge sharing, and continuous improvement, and we work in a culture where trust, openness, and team spirit are key. As a group, we support each other and encourage ownership, learning, and professional growth.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and any relevant certifications to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes!
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9843326