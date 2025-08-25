C++ Unreal Developers
2025-08-25
Telescope Services AB har sedan 1999 jobbat med att rekrytera de främsta mjukvaruspecialisterna från hela världen. Vårt huvudkontor ligger i Lund, med rekryteringsnoder i mer än tio länder, och vi är idag ca 100 medarbetare på plats här i Sverige.
In the role as Creative UE4 Developer you will be responsible for imagining new concepts and experimenting with virtual experiences, creating prototypes within Unreal Engine and evaluating them. The role will allow for creative independence, giving you the freedom to realize your own ideas and find your own approach to solving problems. Since the role requires physical testing, you should be comfortable working with hardware and performing tasks such as swapping out PC components, recalibrating sensors and rerouting cables.
Requirements:
Ability to take lead in a team of experienced developers and artists.
Extensive knowledge of Unreal Engine, C++ and blueprints.
Ability to create and develop effects that wow our customers
Good understanding of interaction design and user experience
A good understanding of real time graphics, performance and optimizing content.
Adaptable to a fast and frequently changing work environment.
Creative mind - Brings exciting ideas and new ways to wow people.
Always striving for perfection - Loves to "turn every stone".
An eye for both details and able to see the full picture.
Likes problem solving and has an ability to think creatively and resolve technical challenges.
Excellent communication skills (English), on both a technical and creative basis.
<Good to have:>
Previous experience of developing games or apps within Unreal Engine
3+ years of graphics-oriented development.
Experience with various 3D software such as Maya, Blender or similar.
Experience working with Adobe Suite such as Photoshop, After Effects etc
Experience in VR/AR development is a benefit in this role but not a requirement.
Artistically as well as technically inclined.
