C# / .Net Developer for WeConfig at Westermo
Westermo Network Technologies AB / Datajobb / Västerås
2024-03-15
Are you a C# / .Net Developer looking for a new challenge? Do you have experience in Networks? Join us as a Software Developer for our Network Configuration Tool WeConfig!
At Westermo, we don't only develop and produce routers and switches, we develop our own software as well. This is one of our strengths and we are proud of the full service we can give our customers! We develop a Windows based configuration tool, WeConfig, that our customers use to set up their networks. You will be part of the WeConfig group, consisting of 2-3 people, but will also be part of a bigger Software Team. As we work in an Agile way, we have daily's and a focus on working together and prioritizing tasks. Here, "Sharing is Caring", meaning that we help each other out, and asking questions is a good thing!
Besides working with your colleagues in the SW-team, you will also work alongside a Product Owner who works on a strategic level, and our colleagues around the world who has direct contact with customers. This is your main source of information regarding customer's needs, demands and potential problems.
You will be working with both back- and front end development, making sure that WeConfig is working well and is easy to use for our customers. You and your colleagues will be developing, maintaining and testing the tool on a daily basis.
So, who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who prefers working in a Windows environment, and is used to coding in C# and .Net. You have a basic or advanced knowledge of Networks and protocols and you have a customer-mindset, meaning that you make sure you understand the customers needs and demands. You like working with other people and likes to share insights to both problems and solutions.
Requirements
• A B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Software Development/ Computer Science/Robotics or similar
• A few years of professional experience in developing in C# and .Net
• Understanding of Networks and Networks Protocols
• Fluent in English, and at least moderate in Swedish
Meritorious
• NetConf/SNMP
• CCNA
In return, we offer: Great opportunities for personal development, motivated and competent colleagues, mature and caring leadership, good benefits and challenging and stimulating work. With our focus on a healthy and fun workplace with several regular company and team activities, we offer an environment where you can perform and enjoy!
Basic information:
• Location: Kopparlunden, Västerås
• Job type: Full time
• Employment contract: Regular
Don't miss out on this opportunity - apply today! We look forward to meeting you!
For further information please contact: Software Development Manager, Fredrik Linder: fredrik.linder@westermo.com
or Recruiter Elin Sandell; elin.sandell@westermo.com
Robust industrial data communications - Made easy
Welcome to a rapidly growing international company, thriving at the forefront of cutting edge technology. Westermo develops and manufactures advanced devices for industrial data communication, used in mission critical installations and harsh industrial environments. The very robust and secure communication networks built with our products provide a high value for our customers.
We are passionate about taking advantage of the growth opportunities in our market. The work environment is very dynamic with great loyalty and team spirit. It is expected to take initiative and our flat organization creates efficiency and provides the opportunity for those who are closest to the task of solving it.
Westermo is a leading supplier of Industrial Data Communications equipment to the World market. Sales are conducted through our own offices in key markets in Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, as well as through distributors and OEM customers worldwide. Development and manufacturing take place in Sweden, Ireland, Germany and Switzerland. Westermo was founded in 1975 and has today more than 300 employees with a turnover around 800 MSEK. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beijer Electronics AB, listed on the stock exchange. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Westermo Network Technologies AB (org.nr 556361-2604), https://www.westermo.com
Westermo
Elin Sandell elin.sandell@westermo.com +46 (0)73785 77 10
8543126