C++ Developer
2024-12-27
Xensam: SAM DisruptersXensam is the leading provider of AI-powered, cloud-hosted Software Asset Management technology. We're looking for key players to join us as we scale our impact and build the Xensam team together. We take our culture seriously and strive to maintain the excellence, energy & enthusiasm that flows through the organization today.
We look for candidates who are passionate about what they do and ready to work the Xensam way. We know that experience counts, but we also know that it's you, the person behind the experience, that makes it count.
About the roleAs our C++ Developer at Xensam, you will design and build high-quality software solutions, leveraging modern C++ standards and best practices. You will work with our hardware and software inventory agent andhave the opportunity to work on cross-platform development, optimize performance, and contribute to projects that drive impactful results.
This role is expected to grow into a tech lead position, offering the opportunity to guide technical decisions, mentor team members, and play a central role in shaping impactful software solutions.
ResponsibilitiesYou willdevelop, debug, test, and optimize software using modern C++ standards (C++11/14/17/20). You will alsowork with templates, STL, multi-threading, memory management, and object-oriented programming principles. Some of the other responsibilities that this role will include:
Design and implement efficient solutions to complex technical challenges using robust data structures and algorithms.
Contribute to cross-platform software development for Windows, Linux, and macOS.
Develop Windows Services and work with technologies like WMI and WinAPI, if applicable.
Collaborate using version control systems (e.g., Git) and build systems/tooling (e.g., CMake, MSBuild, Wix Toolset).
Contributing to CI/CD pipelines, debugging, and profiling processes.
Qualifications
Preferably a degree in Computer Science or a related field.
Strong knowledge of modern C++ standards (C++11/14/17/20) and programming concepts.
Proficiency in data structures, algorithms, computational complexity, and efficient solution design.
Experience in software development, debugging, testing, and optimization.
Familiarity with cross-platform development for Windows, Linux, and macOS.
Preferably experienced in Windows Services development, WMI, and WinAPI.
Hands-on experience with Git, build systems/tooling (e.g., CMake, MSBuild), and CI/CD pipelines.
Knowledge of Agile methodologies and experience working within Agile teams.
Strong communication and teamwork skills, with a willingness to collaborate and support others.
Strong proficiency in written and spoken English and preferably Swedish.
What you get
A dynamic position embracing "freedom under responsibility".
Three days in-office (with remote work on Mondays and Fridays).
Free access to beverages, snacks, gym facilities, on-site massage, shuffleboard, and other games.
If sales targets are met, all employees enjoy an annual destination trip.
Join an ambitious and diverse team, and work with cutting-edge technology in the fastest-growing SAM software on the market.
An opportunity to shape your career growth while contributing to the company's success.
At Xensam, our core values define our culture:
Rebellious: We encourage a spirit of freedom and initiative within responsibility.
Humane: We foster a caring, inclusive environment that values diversity and respects individuality.
Harmonious: We promote work-life balance, creating a pleasant, supportive workplace.
Join Xensam for a balanced, collaborative, and growth-focused work environment. If you're a team player ready to thrive, APPLY now!
As part of our recruitment process, we conduct background checks on final candidates to fulfill our commitments to customers and ensure a safe work environment.
