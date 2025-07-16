Buyer
VWR International AB/Avantor, AstraZeneca Mölndal / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Mölndal
2025-07-16
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos VWR International AB/Avantor, AstraZeneca Mölndal i Mölndal
This is a great opportunity to join a global company and be part of important work that supports science and research. We're looking for a Buyer to join our onsite team in Gothenburg. This is a full-time, temporary role until Autumn 2026-perfect for someone who enjoys a hands-on, active job and wants to grow their experience in purchasing.
What We Are Looking For
Previous experience in a purchasing, supply chain, or administrative support role-ideally in a technical or scientific environment.
Strong computer skills and the ability to quickly learn and navigate procurement systems.
Excellent attention to detail, organizational skills, and a service-minded approach.
The ability to work proactively, solve problems independently, and stay calm under pressure.
A high school diploma or equivalent is required; additional studies in business, logistics, or a related field are a plus.
In this full-time role, you'll be responsible for:
Managing end-to-end purchasing activities-from placing and tracking orders to handling deliveries, returns, and invoicing.
Acting as a reliable point of contact for lab teams and internal stakeholders on all procurement matters.
Building strong relationships with suppliers to ensure the best possible service, pricing, and delivery times.
Using tools like Coupa and SharePoint daily to manage procurement workflows and maintain accurate records.
Identifying opportunities for smarter purchasing and supporting continuous improvement efforts.
Ensuring compliance with documentation standards, internal policies, and regulatory requirements.
Contributing to reporting, forecasting, and budget planning
How You Will Thrive and Make an Impact
In this essential operational role, you'll directly contribute to scientific progress by making sure researchers have timely access to the tools and materials they need. Here's how you'll make a difference:
Stay Close to the Action - Be part of the daily rhythm of a high-impact scientific environment.
Own the Process - Take the lead on purchase orders and procurement activities that keep everything running.
Grow with Us - Develop your skills in purchasing, supplier management, and systems as part of a supportive, forward-thinking team.
Be a Problem Solver - Help identify solutions, streamline processes, and drive improvements in how we work.
Even though this is a fixed-term role, you'll have a real opportunity to make an impact and gain valuable skills in a collaborative, mission-driven setting.
Disclaimer:
The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by employees assigned to this classification. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and skills required of employees assigned to this position. Avantor is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.
Why Avantor?
Dare to go further in your career. Join our global team of 14,000+ associates whose passion for discovery and determination to overcome challenges relentlessly advances life-changing science.
The work we do changes people's lives for the better. It brings new patient treatments and therapies to market, giving a cancer survivor the chance to walk his daughter down the aisle. It enables medical devices that help a little boy hear his mom's voice for the first time. Outcomes such as these create unlimited opportunities for you to contribute your talents, learn new skills and grow your career at Avantor.
We are committed to helping you on this journey through our diverse, equitable and inclusive culture which includes learning experiences to support your career growth and success. At Avantor, dare to go further and see how the impact of your contributions set science in motion to create a better world. Apply today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare VWR International AB
(org.nr 556124-8153)
Pepparedsleden 1 (visa karta
)
431 83 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
VWR International AB/Avantor, AstraZeneca Mölndal Kontakt
Talent Aquisition Partner
Bernadett Tukacs bernadett.tukacs@avantorsciences.com Jobbnummer
9430034