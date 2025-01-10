Buyer - Indirect Procurement Sweden
2025-01-10
Do you want to make the world a safer place?
We seek a talented and hands-on Buyer for Indirect Procurement for our Solna (Stockholm) office. The role will be part of a growing and competent Group Procurement Team and will report directly to our Indirect Procurement Manager for the North cluster.
About the job
As a Buyer for Indirect Procurement at Verisure, your overall target is to generate value while being compliant (handling risks, etc.). To do that, it is key to interact with stakeholders, find opportunities, drive initiatives, etc. You will collaborate, support and influence across the whole P2P process, from purchase requisition and negotiation, to purchase order.
This will include contributing to a Procurement Plan to maximize advantages for the Company, leading the execution of tenders (from drafting of specifications to award and contract signature), and influencing stakeholders to define and standardize their requirements, while ensuring compliance with Procurement processes and policy.
What you'll be up to:
* Execution of the Procurement Plan on categories under your responsibility
* Support the new ERP (Oracle) implementation and change management project
* Gather specifications of products and services required by business areas
* Drafting contracts and negotiating agreements with suppliers in coordination with Legal counsel and internal stakeholders
* Lead market and spend analysis
* Follow risk mitigation actions & processes defined
* Supporting the elaboration of the Group Procurement Plan
* Propose and lead improvements in the Procurement department, processes and policies
It's a communicative role where you will be the key link between business areas and suppliers. You'll lead procurement discussions, represent the business in negotiations, and secure the best proposals for internal clients. By advising on supplier selection and keeping all parties informed, you'll drive alignment, transparency, and successful outcomes throughout the process.
About you
To thrive and deliver great results in this role as a Buyer within Indirect Procurement, we believe you are an excellent communicator with strong relationship-building skills. You are confident leading conversations with suppliers and stakeholders, influencing decisions, and ensuring alignment throughout the procurement process. You enjoy working independently while also contributing to a collaborative and dynamic environment, where you can balance multiple tasks and drive projects forward with precision.
We believe you have a couple of years of experience in sourcing indirect products and services preferably in a large organization. You are organized, results-oriented, and skilled in analyzing and prioritizing complex challenges. Your ability to adapt to new environments and maintain a customer-focused mindset will help you succeed in this role.
Requirements:
* Fluency in Swedish and English, with the ability to communicate effectively across all levels of an organization
* Proven experience sourcing indirect products and services in a large, fast-paced organization
* Advanced level in Microsoft Office. In particular Excel and PowerPoint
Also, great if you have:
* A university degree or vocational college education specializing in procurement, business administration, or engineering
* Experience with eProcurement tools (e.g., Jaggaer, Ariba) and ERP systems (e.g., Oracle, SAP)
If this sounds like you-or you believe you have what it takes to excel-don't hesitate to apply.
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, lean, high-performance and value-driven. We protect millions of customers in 17 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
Over the past years, Verisure has experienced exceptional and resilient financial performance with a very long track record of double-digit growth - thanks to our continuous drive for Innovation, our very sophisticated Go-To-Market approach and our replicable business model for expansion into new countries.
We are now supporting the business's next phase of growth with a robust business plan for value creation. Verisure's success depends on its people, and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry-leading leading world-class company that has a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
My team and I eagerly await your application! Join us on this thrilling journey towards a safer, smarter world. Apply today!
If you have questions regarding this position, please reach out to our Group TA Specialist, Robert Jonasson at robert.jonasson@verisure.com
Verisure Innovation is an equal-opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries.
Verisure - 35 years of delivering peace of mind. Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2025010226". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176) Arbetsplats
Verisure Innovation AB Jobbnummer
9097225