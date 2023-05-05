Buyer - Direct Material
Incluso AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Borås
, Jönköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Buyer within Direct Material for an international company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with.
Assignment Description
We are now looking for a Buyer within newly formed Engine Accessories team within Direct Material . A developing and challenging area where you together with a Procurement team located in EU and China, with stakeholders such as Sales, R&D, Strategy & Business, Manufacturing & Logistics, will contribute to create world class powertrain solutions.
This role is critical for us to be the leader as a premium powertrain provider. Direct Material Procurement (DM) is responsible for procurement of all production materials to our plants in EU and in China. Our mission is to procure components with excellent quality to the best possible value. We collaborate in a global surrounding with major stakeholders such as Sales, R&D, SQM, Manufacturing Engineering. We work together with our stakeholders to create and deliver supreme value together with our suppliers. You will be responsible for your deliveries and deadlines. Additionally, you will be encouraged to take on responsibilities outside of your main areas of responsibility to broaden your personal skills and advance your development.
What you'll do
Responsible for identifying and implementing new suppliers
Be the first point of supplier contact
Responsible for market benchmarks and supplier evaluations
Lead and perform commercial negotiations
Responsible to set up NDA 's with suppliers
Responsible for cooperation with the internal customers such as Sales and R&D
Ordering and handling of agreements etc.
Requirements
To fit in this complex area, we look for a person, who is commercial and result driven. You are motivated and creative in order to find new solutions and opportunities and dare to challenge the status quo. Are a strong team player who are honest, with high integrity and actively work with self-development. Have the ability to handle parallel projects, like challenges and are focused on setting and reaching goals.
To succeed in this role, you have a Business or Technical University degree (or equivalent).
You have experience from commercial work (2-5 years) including commercial negotiations and legal knowledge,
Have a strong business acumen combined with high integrity and can prioritize your own work and delivery on time.
As the main contact to both internal and external stake holders you have excellent communication skills (written and oral) in English is a requirement.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 6 months to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7743136