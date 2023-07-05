Business Process Developer VPS & Quality
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-07-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an energetic and results-oriented person with a passion for driving organizational growth through proactive quality management, operational excellence, and change management? We are seeking a talented Business Process Developer to join our team in VPS & Quality at Volvo Penta Operations, to help us transform our business operations to new heights.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate cross-functionally to develop and implement strategies that drive business growth and operational efficiency in quality management.
Lead improvement initiatives cross Volvo Penta, including change management activities, ensuring smooth transitions and buy-in from stakeholders at all levels.
Utilize a holistic view of systems to identify areas for improvement and optimize processes and workflows.
Actively listen to stakeholders, understand their needs, and build strong relationships to foster collaboration and alignment.
Stay in tune of trends and best practices related to quality management and operational excellence.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Administration, Management, or a related field.
Proven experience in project management, quality management, operational excellence or similar.
Strong understanding of peer-to-peer relationship and the ability to work collaboratively with diverse teams globally.
Sharp analytical skills and the ability to take a holistic view of complex systems.
A proactive and self-driven attitude with a passion for continuous improvement.
Experience in project management, change management and driving organizational transformation is highly desirable.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Penta Jobbnummer
7943749