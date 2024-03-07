Business Office Manager (SG8) Exempt (01901161)
2024-03-07
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
We are looking for a Business Office Director to join the Volvo Trucks Digital team at Volvo Trucks Headquarter. You will assist the Chief Digital Officer of Volvo Trucks in the planning and preparations of the meetings and create executive presentations and reports. You will also lead or take part in assessments of specific digital strategic issues and support our digital agenda at Volvo Trucks. Furthermore, you will help the management team in establishing and ensuring a structured way of working, facilitate and coordinate inhouse activities such as Town Halls and in-house events. Some calendar management will also be involved.
Key Responsibilities
• Oversee the planning and organization of Digital & IT Management meetings, including setting the agenda, preparing material, arranging the meetings, and be part of the meetings
• Create executive presentations and reports for the Chief Digital Officer
• Prepare content for larger management meetings, events, or conferences, such as e.g. Digital & IT townhall and community event cross functionally
• Lead and/or contribute to strategic and business development projects of various kinds, e.g. assess, and ensure decisions on specific strategic questions.
• Contribute to the overall development of the Digital & IT function
• Lead and/or take part in the communication strategy of Digital & IT
Profile
The person we are looking for is positive, collaborative and a skilled organizer and problem solver, who can handle a variety of different issues in an international setting. You can see the big picture and challenge the status quo with ease. You enjoy working in a cross-functional environment and have a passion for people and building good relationships. You have excellent interpersonal skills and ability to communicate globally across all levels of the organization. This is a role for you who is efficient and accurate in your work, understands the importance of handling confidential information and is both service- and solution oriented. You have strong drive and high ambitions for your professional development and you aim at always delivering for the best of the company. You have a can-do attitude, flexibility and ability to work in a proactive way on your own initiative.
You also have a natural curiosity and a true passion for continuous professional development in the Volvo Group
Qualifications
• Skills or experience in managing business projects or consulting
• Great ability to analyze and solve complex problems
• Strong motivation to learn and deliver results
• Strong drive to develop and get things done
• Excellent ability to structure and resolve complex issues
• Excellent presentation skills
• Excellent knowledge of Microsoft 365
• University degree in business or engineering or similar experience
• Experience in, or at least a good understanding of, digital business
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
For further information please contact CDO Kajsa Hofvendahl +46 739 022190
Last application date: March 21.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
At Volvo Trucks you will be part of leading the way towards a sustainable transport industry. For nearly a century we have been innovating for people - to make life easier, better and safer. Driving progress is our promise to customers, to the industry and to society. At Volvo Trucks we share a curiosity to learn, we work with passion and we embrace change to stay ahead. Join us, together we move the world we want to live in. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-21
