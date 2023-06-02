Business IT Analyst
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.The Product Description Development department is looking for our coming Business IT Analysts to join a supportive, collaborative, and especially, fun team!
As a Business IT Analyst at Scania R&D, you get the opportunity to work in a multicultural work environment in a supportive and committed team both with our current solutions as well as developing new ones for the future in Scania's journey towards a sustainable transport system. Within the VCT Value Creation Team, our mission is to proactively identify and make an analysis of demands and provide common methods, processes, and IT tools for Scania R&D for physical tests about improvements, good concepts, and solutions.
This is us
You'll work alongside colleagues who have diverse roles, backgrounds, and experiences, providing a valuable advantage as we support each other and become a more well-rounded team. We enjoy spending time together, whether it's going out to a restaurant or participating in fun after-work activities. We love solving problems together within the team and across functions, always striving to find the best solutions for Scania.
The recruiting manager Mahmud Selim, Head of Testing at YMPT, describes his leadership as follows;
"I am an encouraging and servant leader who believes the best results come from supporting team members to increase creativity and collaboration and improve good workplace culture while having fun! I believe in building authentic, foundational relationships with all people around me as well as stakeholders. Showing genuine care for the people I lead and acknowledging team member's efforts and work".
A typical day for you as a Business IT Analyst
One of the many exciting and interesting aspects of being a Business IT Analyst is that every single day is genuinely different - and one wears many hats. From managing and attending meetings, and workshops, planning, documentation, and communicating proposed solutions to working out the best way to define a particular need, requirement, or process based on the analysis you have undertaken.
How can you contribute to our projects?
• Analyzing the needs of Scania R&D in regard to product requirements and translating requirements and objectives into the right technical solutions in the best possible.
• Supporting needs with methods, processes, and IT solutions.
• Acting as a Product Owner for existing IT solutions and leading improvement groups.
• Collect insights and feedback on our products from businesses and partners and feed them back to the product managers and R&D teams.
• Coordinating, facilitating, and leading meetings and improving groups as well as being responsible for projects and initiatives.
• Working cross-functionally over R&D and globally within Traton Group.
Is this you?
We seek a talented individual with exceptional communication, leadership, and relationship-building skills, who can deliver innovative solutions to complex problems. Your strong analytical and problem-solving mindset, along with your communication skills, will enable you to collaborate effectively with multiple stakeholders for successful project outcomes.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in Engineering, IT, or Business.
• You have a minimum of 3 years of experience working as a Business IT Analyst or related role.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Since we work with SAFe Agile or similar Agile methodologies used to implement multiple development team implementations, it would be great if you are familiar with these approaches.
What 's in it for you?
As an employee at Scania, in addition to career development, we also provide wellness allowance, company car, insurance, job express to Södertälje headquarters in around 30 mins from Stockholm Central or Liljeholmen exclusively for Scania employees, and subsidized lunch. We also apply a flexible office environment with the possibility to work from home. In another way - We give you flexibility, convenience, and control over how you get your work done.
Further information
For more information contact Mahmud Selim (Head of Testing, YMPT), at 070-0883180.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-06-18. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
